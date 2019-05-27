Pentagon might send 10,000 U.S. troops to the Middle East

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 3:20 pm

The Pentagon is considering a request to send 10,000 additional US troops to the Middle East, the on Wednesday, citing two US officials. A similar report by Reuters claimed the number is 5,000.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the request had been made by US Central Command. They added that it was not clear whether the Pentagon would approve the request.

The Pentagon regularly receives, and declines, requests from combatant commands throughout the world for additional resources.

One of the officials said the requested troops would be "defensive in nature."

Iran‘s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Wednesday that

Calling American culture "degenerate," he went on to say that America and Israel are the "enemies of humanity."



Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content.