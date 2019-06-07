Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Dip Under Moving Averages

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have been on a recent steady downtrend, causing some worry for shareholders.

Moving Average

It is important to consider the moving averages of a downtrending security. We see here that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) is -0.37% away from the 20-Day Simple Moving Average. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of -1.49% from current levels. Further back, their 200-Day Simple Moving Average is -1.94% difference from today’s price. Currently, the stock is -5.41% from its 50-Day High and 4.45% from the 50-day low.

RSI and Recommendations

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s RSI is 48.58. Based on the stock’s volatility for the week, which is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given stock and represents average daily high/low percentage range of 3.16% and month of 2.12%. Wall Street analysts have a consensus 1.80 recommendation on the stock.

Historical Growth

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)’s performance this year to date is 10.12%. The stock has performed 0.50% over the last seven days, -3.65% over the last thirty, and 5.09% over the last three months. Over the last six months, Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s stock has been 1.37% and -11.06% for the year.

