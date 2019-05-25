Pelosi: Bipartisan Support Not Yet There for Impeachment

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 10:00 pm

Bipartisan support for impeachment proceedings for President Donald Trump is not yet happening in the Republican-controlled Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview airing Tuesday morning, before former White House counsel Don McGahn from the House Judiciary Committee.

"In the [Richard] Nixon articles of impeachment, Article III, is that he did not honor the subpoenas of the Congress of the United States, so that is an issue," Pelosi told co-host Mika Brzezinski.

"Before they got to that place at that time they had a long investigation, and that's what we're doing now, then we have some options available to us," said Pelosi, adding one purpose for congressional subpoenas is to "see if you want to go down the path of impeachment."

However, she told Brzezinski there is not yet bipartisan support in the Senate for impeachment proceedings, after Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., on Sunday said he believes special counsel Robert Mueller's report shows Trump committed impeachable offenses.

"His voice speaks to the silence of so many other, all the other Republicans, not to hold this president accountable for the oath of office that he takes to protect and defend the Constitution, respecting the co-equal branches of government," Pelosi said.

Further, she said Amash's comments do not mean the bipartisan support is there for impeachment, even though she thinks it is not "about politics."

"I feel very confident that the American people know that they deserve to know the truth and that's what we want to present to them, in a way that they don't perceive to be without the presentation of the facts," Pelosi said.