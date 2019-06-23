Peeling Back the Earnings Layers For Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACHN), Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FPRX)

Here will take a quick scan of Earnings Yield information on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACHN). Currently, the Earnings to Price (Yield) is -0.177352, Earnings Yield is -0.474037, and Earnings Yield 5 year average is -0.382767. Earnings yield provides a way for investors to help measure returns. Investors may choose to compare the earnings yield of stocks to money market instruments, treasuries, or bonds. The firm will look to it’s next scheduled report date to try to improve on these numbers.

Successful traders and investors often learn how to develop disciplined strategies. Trading strategies can range from very simple to highly complex. Whatever the strategy choice, investors who stay the course may have a better chance of coming out a winner in the stock market. Traders may try to avoid getting trapped into a sour situation. Being able to stomach some losses along the way may not be easy, but it may help sustain profits in the long run. Making the best possible decision is typically what many investors attempt to accomplish. Often times, it may take some bad trades to get to the good ones. Combining the study of company fundamentals with technical stock charts may lead to increased overall knowledge about a particular name. Technical analysts will often be following price action tick by tick with the hopes of capitalizing on a defined trend.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACHN) has a Value Composite score of 80. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 79.

Turning to Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACHN) is 0.040881. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACHN) is 0.768044. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACHN), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 92.357600. The 6 month volatility is 56.127300, and the 3 month is spotted at 50.525300. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period. Heading into earnings season investors often take close note of the volatility levels ahead of and immediately after the earnings report.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACHN) for last month was 0.99643. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACHN) is 0.98239.

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACHN) over the past 52 weeks is 0.717000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

Shifting gears, we can see that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACHN) has a Q.i. Value of 89.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Another signal that many company execs and investors don’t want to talk about is the C-Score. The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in inflating their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACHN) is -1.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of unusual activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the validity of financials.

At the time of writing, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACHN) has a Piotroski F-Score of 2. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Investors may be trying to figure out which chart patterns or technical indicators to use. This may take some time to figure out which strategy works for each individual. Back testing specific indicators can be a good way to personally evaluate a particular method. Many investors will opt to follow trading strategies of the professionals. This may work well for some but not others. Figuring out what works and what doesn’t should help the investor make better future decisions. Some investors will choose to go against the grain and develop a contrarian approach. Pulling out substantial profits in the markets may seem like a daunting task. Playing things safe may be the choice for one investor but not the next. Many people will choose to adhere to the old saying of nothing ventured nothing gained. This of course may vary from investor to investor depending on the amount of capital available.



Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FPRX) stands at -2.071479. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FPRX) is -0.079462. Further, the Earnings to Price yield of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. NasdaqGS:FPRX is -0.684150. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance.

As we move into the second half of the year, investors may be wondering what’s in store for stocks. During the summer months, markets are typically a bit more subdued. Investors might be looking to get positioned for whatever is coming. Many feel that the bull market may be losing steam, while others believe that there is plenty of room for the market to cruise higher. Market conditions can change quickly, and being prepared for the worst may help ease the burden if the tide turns unexpectedly.



The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FPRX) is 91. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FPRX) is 90.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FPRX) currently has a Montier C-score of 2.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were altering financial numbers in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood of something amiss. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FPRX) is 18929. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FPRX) has an M-score Beneish of -3.106711. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

The last signal we’ll look at is the ERP5 Rank. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FPRX) is 15166. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FPRX) is 62.117900. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FPRX) is 65.878100. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 64.029800.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FPRX) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.45226. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.36249, the 24 month is 0.20025, and the 36 month is 0.15889. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.57640, the 3 month is 0.48202, and the 1 month is currently 0.71106.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FPRX) is -1.788756. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FPRX) is -0.393747. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS:FPRX) is -0.112528.

Investors might be searching high and low for the next great stock to trade. Professional investors may have their game plans honed and ready to roll, but amateurs may be fighting to stay above water in the markets. Leaping into the equity markets without any preparation may lead to quick losses. Keeping track of all the ins and outs of daily market activity can be exhausting, and investors may be best served if they are able to focus on the essentials and rise above the noise. Although successful trading might be measured differently from one person to another, the general principles of winners are generally the same. Snatching profits from the market may seem like an easy task when stocks are soaring, but things can always snap back in the blink of an eye. Investors who are able to prepare for any situation may find themselves ahead of the game when the inevitable bear market scenario rears its head.