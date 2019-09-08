PaySign, Inc. (:PAYS) Buckles Under The Trend Lines

PaySign, Inc. (:PAYS) stock has been on a recent steady downtrend, causing some concern for shareholders.

Moving Average

It is important to consider the moving averages of a downtrending security. We see here that PaySign, Inc. (:PAYS) is -14.09% away from the 20-Day Simple Moving Average. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of -15.33% from current levels. Further back, their 200-Day Simple Moving Average is 37.59% difference from today’s price. Currently, the stock is -35.51% from its 50-Day High and 14.34% from the 50-day low.

RSI and Recommendations

PaySign, Inc.’s RSI is 39.28. Based on the stock’s volatility for the week, which is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given stock and represents average daily high/low percentage range of 8.33% and month of 9.53%. Wall Street analysts have a consensus 1.70 recommendation on the stock.

Historical Growth

PaySign, Inc. (:PAYS)’s performance this year to date is 242.05%. The stock has performed -11.34% over the last seven days, -5.72% over the last thirty, and 9.26% over the last three months. Over the last six months, PaySign, Inc.’s stock has been 56.98% and 262.65% for the year.

