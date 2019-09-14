Parabolic SAR Higher Than Share Price for Mondelez Intl Cmn A (MDLZ.IX)

Tracking shares of Mondelez Intl Cmn A (MDLZ.IX), we have noted that the Parabolic SAR is currently above recent stock price levels. The Parabolic SAR is a technical indicator developed by Welles Wilder. Traders may use this indicator to figure out the direction of a stock’s momentum and determine when there is a higher than normal probability of direction reversal.

It may be difficult for many investors to decide the right time to buy or sell a stock. Veteran investors may seem like they have it all figured out, and amateurs may feel like they are swimming upstream. Seasoned traders may have spent many years monitoring market ebbs and flows. Knowing when to take profits or cut losses can be a tough skill to achieve. It might be hard letting go of a well researched stock that hasn’t been performing well. Being able to exit a trade that has gone south can be a portfolio saver in the long run.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 44.61, the 7-day sits at 36.64, and the 3-day is resting at 23.52 for Mondelez Intl Cmn A (MDLZ.IX). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Another technical indicator that might serve as a powerful resource for measuring trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Mondelez Intl Cmn A (MDLZ.IX) is noted at 14.02. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Presently, Mondelez Intl Cmn A (MDLZ.IX) has a 14-day ATR of 0.89. The Average True Range is widely used metric that helps gauge the volatility of a particular stock. The ATR is not used to measure price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

Mondelez Intl Cmn A (MDLZ.IX) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -88.85. In general, if the level goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was developed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Mondelez Intl Cmn A (MDLZ.IX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -98.51. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

Investors may be looking for solid stocks to add to the portfolio. Sometimes, investors may choose to go against the grain and try something that nobody else is doing. This typically comes with plenty of time and research examining those appealing stocks. Digging into the fundamentals as well as tracking technical levels can help separate the winners from the losers. Investors who are able to keep the required temperament may be able to cope with market volatility and get positioned to take advantage of any opportunity that presents itself.