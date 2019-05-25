Only 38% Approve of Trump Despite High Marks For Economy

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 11:20 pm

Despite the highest ranking for an economy in nearly two decades, only 38 percent of those surveyed approve of the overall job President Donald Trump is doing, while 57 percent disapprove, according to a released on Tuesday.

This compares to 41 percent who approved of Trump in a May 2 poll, while 55 disapproved.

Even though 71 percent rate the economy as either excellent or good, the highest ranking in some 18 years, only 48 percent of voters approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, while 45 percent disapprove.

Other results from the survey show:

Fifty-two percent of voters say they are better off financially today than they were in 2016, while 21 percent say they are worse off and 23 percent say they are the same.

Only 39 percent approve of the president’s handling of trade, while 43 percent disapprove.

Fifty-four percent say they definitely will not vote for Trump, compared to 31 percent who say they definitely will vote for him and 12 percent who will “consider voting for him.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the only presidential contender of either party with a clear positive score, at 49 percent to 39 percent.

The next best score is for Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has a favorability score of 41 percent, while 48 percent view him unfavorably.

Biden is the top pick for the party nomination among 35 percent of Democrats or voters leaning Democratic. Sanders has 16 percent, with 13 percent for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and 8 percent for Sen. Kamala Harris

The poll was conducted from May 16-20 and surveyed 1,078 voters nationwide with a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points, including the design effect.