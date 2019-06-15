Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Charts Indicating Positive Momentum

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares are holding above their moving averages, indicating a postitive uptrend for Services company.

At some point, individual investors may find themselves routinely falling prey to the lure of performance chasing. It can be highly tempting to want to be a part of a near-term stock run to the upside. Short-term investors may only be interested in these types of moves, but longer-term investors may want to be a bit more cautious. Chasing performance may end up leading the investor away from previously defined goals and the overall strategy. Investors who are committed to achieving long-term success may occasionally need to reshuffle the deck when the short-term clatter becomes too noisy.

In order to tell which way a stock is trending, the stock’s share price should be compared to its moving average. The stock will be uptrending if it is being traded above its moving averages and downtrending if it is being traded below. The stock stands -2.91% away from its 50-day simple moving average and 0.10% away from the 200-day average. The price currently stands at $142.04.

Investors might be trying to figure out an investment plan that is right for them. Some may opt to go with a short-term plan, and others may choose to invest in stocks for the long haul. The thought of creating a defined plan may be overwhelming to some. Comparing the plusses and minuses of both may be a good way to start forming a strategy. Investing for the short-term may offer chances to capitalize on gains over a few weeks or months. There may be more fluctuations to deal with in the short-term, but the rewards may be greater if managed properly. One drawback of investing for the short-term is that it may involve more risk. The element of correct timing comes into play when trying to enter or exit a position, which may not be for everyone. Investing for the long-term may be a safer way to go as investors are typically looking for smaller gains over a longer period of time.

Recent Performance

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)‘s stock was 15.02%. -3.45% over the last quarter, and 9.07% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. stock was -12.85% off of the high and 8.54% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -16.56% (High), 23.51%, (Low).

RSI

The RSI (Relative Strength Index), an indicator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close-to-close movements is 51.65 for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Returns & Recommendation



The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 2.60 on this stock. This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The Street has a 154.75 target price on the shares for the next 12-18 months.

The information provided on this website is for individual use only and should be considered strictly informational in nature. The article is not advice, and should not be treated as such. We are in no way responsible for any investment loss or damages. All content in our articles is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. Neither the information presented nor any statement or expression of opinion, or any other matter herein, directly or indirectly constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any securities.

Viewers should always consult with a licensed securities professional before purchasing or selling any securities of companies profiled or discussed in our articles. It is possible that a viewer’s entire investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. We make no recommendation that the securities of the companies profiled or discussed in on our website should be purchased, sold or held by investors.