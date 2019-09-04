Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK): Charging into the Quant Numbers

Here we will take a look at several key ratios for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK), starting with the Book to Market (BTM) ratio. Value investors seek stocks with high BTMs for their portfolios. The ratio is a comparison of the firm’s net asset value per share to it’s current price. This is helpful in determining how the market values the company compared to it’s actual worth. The Book to Market value of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC currently stands at 0.252291.

FCF Yield 5yr Avg

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) is 0.130385.

Technicals & Ratios

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) is 0.030794.

The Earnings to Price yield of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) is 0.054725. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) is 0.028725.

Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC is -0.071978.

Q.i. Value

The Q.i. Value of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) is 59.00000. The Q.i. Value is another helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

Quant Scores

The M-Score, conceived by accounting professor Messod Beneish, is a model for detecting whether a company has manipulated their earnings numbers or not. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has an M-Score of -1.821367. The M-Score is based on 8 different variables: Days’ sales in receivables index, Gross Margin Index, Asset Quality Index, Sales Growth Index, Depreciation Index, Sales, General and Administrative expenses Index, Leverage Index and Total Accruals to Total Assets. A score higher than -1.78 is an indicator that the company might be manipulating their numbers.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) is 70. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) is 61.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). The name currently has a score of 62.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

At the time of writing, Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.