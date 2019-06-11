Nulegacy Gold Coporation (NUG.V)’s Chaikin Flow Showing Negative Signal

Nulegacy Gold Coporation (NUG.V) is seeing negative money flow as the Chalkin (CMF) indicator is holding below the zero line. The Chaikin Money Flow Indicator is an oscillator developed by Marc Chaikin. An oscillator is an indicator that is used as a counter trend showing when the market is overbought or oversold. The CMF is based largely on the Accumulation Distribution Line; it compares the close value with the high and the low for that same day.

A buy signal occurs when the CMF value crosses from below the 0 line to above the 0 line. A sell signal occurs when the CMF value crosses from above the 0 line to below the 0 line.

Some investors may be bemoaning the stock choices they have made over the last year. Crafting a detailed plan may help with turning things around. The stock market is still running at high levels and investors need to be able to make every trade count. The next couple of weeks may be a great time for investors to review the portfolio and make some adjustments for the last few months of the year. Most investors realize that there are no certainties when it comes to stock market investing. Investors who make the proper preparations and put in the extra time may be able to get themselves headed on the right track to realizing profits.

Active traders have a wide range of technical indicators at their disposal for when completing technical stock analysis and here we will take a look at a few more. Currently, the 14-day ATR for Nulegacy Gold Coporation (NUG.V) is spotted at 0.01. First developed by J. Welles Wilder, the ATR may assist traders in determining if there is heightened interest in a trend, or if extreme levels may be signaling a reversal. Simply put, the ATR determines the volatility of a security over a given period of time, or the tendency of the security to move one direction or another.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 20.52, the 7-day stands at 15.14, and the 3-day is sitting at 19.74. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

Another technical indicator that may be a powerful resource for determining trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Nulegacy Gold Coporation (NUG.V) is noted at 40.91. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. Nulegacy Gold Coporation (NUG.V) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -100.00. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

Nulegacy Gold Coporation (NUG.V) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -88.10. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Some investors may be bemoaning the stock choices they have made over the last year. Crafting a detailed plan may help with turning things around. The stock market is still running at high levels and investors need to be able to make every trade count. The next couple of weeks may be a great time for investors to review the portfolio and make some adjustments for the last few months of the year. Most investors realize that there are no certainties when it comes to stock market investing. Investors who make the proper preparations and put in the extra time may be able to get themselves headed on the right track to realizing profits.