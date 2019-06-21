Novra Technologies Inc (NVI.V): What Are the Charts Indicating?

The Money Flow Index of Novra Technologies Inc (NVI.V) this week has place the shares on the radar as it nears the key 20 or 30 level. At the time of writing the MFI is dropping below 30 and trending lower for the name. The Money Flow Index creates a ratio of Positive Money Flow and Negative Money Flow over time and scales it to a number between 0 and 100. The MFI value can be used to evaluate overbought and oversold conditions in a security the index moves above or below a certain reference level. Divergence between MFI and the price direction can also be indicative of a reversal. If price is trending higher and MFI is decreasing over that period, a market top may occur.

Stock market investing can indeed tug on an individual’s emotional strings. When the market becomes tumultuous, investors may be tempted to act impulsively, or they may freeze and not act at all. Being prepared for various scenarios may help the investor better deal with the market when the time comes. Staying disciplined with portfolio rebalancing and asset allocation may be a big help for the individual investor. Investors who constantly try to outguess the market and chase winners may eventually find themselves swimming upstream. Staying the course and keeping a logical perspective may assist the investor with making the tricky portfolio decisions when necessary.

Technical traders may also be looking at recent indicator levels on shares of Novra Technologies Inc (NVI.V). After a recent check, the 50-day Moving Average is 0.16, the 200-day Moving Average is 0.16, and the 7-day is noted at 0.13. Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Novra Technologies Inc (NVI.V) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -70.00. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Novra Technologies Inc (NVI.V) is 34.95. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 33.89, the 7-day is at 28.59, and the 3-day is spotted at 28.39 for Novra Technologies Inc (NVI.V).

It can be very difficult to keep emotions on the sidelines when making important investing decisions. Even if all the number crunching is done unemotionally, there may be a tendency for those feelings of excitement or dread to creep in. Once the trade is made, it can be super difficult to make sane decisions when markets go haywire. Investors may have made some trades that didn’t pan out as planned, and they may have the itch to sell quickly in order to stop further losses. Selling a stock just because it is going down or buying a stock just because it is going up, might lead to portfolio struggles in the future. Obtaining a grasp on the bigger picture may help investors see through the cloudiness and make clearer decisions when the time comes.