Novartis AG ($NYSE:NVS) Stock Swaying on Signals

As any seasoned investor knows, markets can move up or down in the blink of an eye. Investors who attempt to beat the market without creating a plan may find themselves grasping at straws down the line. Building a plan that included the right level of risk may be different for every individual. Managing risk and staying on top of the stock portfolio can help investors ride out the storm when it eventually rolls in. Anybody who manages their own portfolio knows that it can be extremely challenging at times. Finding a consistent process that works when markets become volatile can be a big help to the investor. Controlling emotions and conducting the necessary research can help the investor make the difficult decisions when they crop up.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has drawn the attention of traders as the price has moved -0.11215835% since the open. The prior session close was noted at 88.08. Looking back over the last month, we note that the stock’s high point was seen at 88.61.

Dedicated traders will often pay close attention to Exponential Moving Average levels. EMA study can help guide traders when gauging market strength. We can see the following EMA levels on the stock:

30 day Exponential Moving Average: 85.98765391

50 day Exponential Moving Average: 85.17187874

100 day Exponential Moving Average: 85.21416377

10 day Exponential Moving Average: 87.55887041

20 day Exponential Moving Average: 86.73021231

200 day Exponential Moving Average: 85.92582443

The HMA or Hull Moving Average for the stock is presently 88.12928852. The HMA may help with technical analysis by reducing lag and heightening responsiveness. Traders often find that following this indicator helps with reduction of noise.

As traders scan the equity market, they may be using Simple Moving Averages to help figure out where a stock is headed. Following some SMA levels, we can see that the 10 day is 87.73389, the 20 day is 87.077235, and the 30 day is 85.74457333. Tracking some other time periods, we note that the 50 day SMA is 84.110778 , the 100 day is 84.462574 , and the 200 day SMA is currently 87.190306.

Scanning through some ratings, we note that the current Oscillator Rating on the stock is a “Sell”. The Moving Average Rating is sitting at a “Strong Buy”. Traders may use these signals in conjunction with other indicators in order to set up the chart for future trading success.

Past 3 months: -1.80642284

One year change: 16.65121208

Year-to-date: 2.62207202

Past week: 2.82578234

Past month: 7.56076707

Traders following Donchian Channels can see that the 20 day upper band is 88.61 and the 20 day lower band is 85.33. These channels are used by technicians to help spot possible breakouts, and they may also be used to confirm a defined trend.

Traders checking the pulse on shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) will note that since the opening price of 88.1773, the stock has moved -0.0973. During the session, the stock has hit a low of 87.99 and reached a high of 88.3. Volume on the day is around 491629.

Investors may be trying to gauge the current business cycle phase and how that could potentially impact the portfolio. Business cycles can be one way to analyze portfolio performance. Early on in the cycle, profits tend to grow rapidly, sales tend to improve, and activity rebounds. In the middle of a cycle, growth may be peaking, strong credit growth may still be seen, and policy may swing neutral. Toward the later stages, growth may be moderate, earnings may come under pressure, and credit may tighten. Heading into a period of recession, credit may completely dry up, profits may decline sharply, and there may be policy easing. Investors will often have to adjust portfolio holdings that reflect the current state of a business cycle.