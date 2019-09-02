Novagold Resources Inc (NG) Stock Loses -0.80% For the Week

Novagold Resources Inc (NG) have moved lower over the course of the past week revealing negative downward near-term momentum for the shares. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -0.80% over the past week, 12.90% over the past 4-weeks, 88.35% over the past half year and 97.87% over the past full year.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of Novagold Resources Inc (NG). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 28.78. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend. At the time of writing, Novagold Resources Inc (NG) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 53.22. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

Novagold Resources Inc (NG) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -32.28. In general, if the level goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was developed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA for Novagold Resources Inc (NG) is sitting at 4.60. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 62.46, the 7-day is 57.33, and the 3-day is resting at 40.96.

