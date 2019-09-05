Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.IX) Price Pulls Above Balance Step

The recent price of 40.83 for shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.IX) has put the price level above the Balance Step, indicating a near-term bullish pattern developing. Calculated from the last five balance points, the Balance Step indicator can help determine whether a bullish or bearish trend is developing near-term.

Investors may be wondering how to tackle the markets at current levels. Many investors may feel like they have missed out on the markets getting to where they are today. It may be a case of missed trades or being too cautious, but a stellar forward thinking strategy may be just what is needed to get back on track. Studying various sectors may help provide some insight on where to go from here. Investors may become very familiar and comfortable with a certain sector, and they may be completely missing out on opportunities from other fast growing sectors. Investors may also need to take a long-term approach which may include creating a diversified portfolio that takes many different factors into consideration. With the enormous amount of uncertainty that follows the global investing world on a daily basis, it may be helpful for investors to be able to keep their emotions in check. Studying the hard data may prove to be very useful when trying to separate truth from fiction in the equity markets.

Stock market investors typically have to deal with the risk element when making decisions about specific holdings. There will always be a trade-off between risk and reward, and this is quite evident in the equity market. In general, the more that someone is willing to risk, the higher the potential gains. Investors might need to be willing to identify their risk levels before attempting to jump into the fray. Some investors will choose to play it safe while others will opt to swing for the fences. Managing risk becomes increasingly more important when economic conditions are cloudy. Accumulating the most amount of understanding and relevant information about a company may be a good place to start. Studying a company’s position in the current market may help with understanding how the company has set themselves up for future growth.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might want to look some additoinal indicators such as the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.IX) is currently sitting at 0.92. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.IX) is sitting at 19.06. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 63.89, the 7-day stands at 69.28, and the 3-day is sitting at 75.10. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.IX)’s Williams %R presently stands at -11.63. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Taking a closer look from a technical standpoint, Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.IX) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 93.84. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

