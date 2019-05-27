Netanyahu to Modi on apparent election victory: ‘Well done, my friend‘

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 4:00 pm

With preliminary is headed for another five-year term, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasted no time in congratulating the leader who has brought Indo-Israeli ties to new heights.

“Heartfelt congratulations, my friend , on your impressive victory in the elections,” Netanyahu wrote in a Hebrew tweet. “The election results are more validation of your leadership and the way in which you lead the largest democracy in the world. Together, we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between us and between India and Israel, and bring it to new peaks.”

ברכות מקרב לב לך, ידידי , על ניצחונך המרשים בבחירות!

תוצאות הבחירות הן אישור נוסף למנהיגותך ולדרך בה אתה מוביל את הדמוקרטיה הגדולה בעולם. יחד נמשיך לחזק את הידידות הגדולה בינינו ובין הודו וישראל ולהובילה לפסגות חדשות. כל הכבוד, ידידי! — Benjamin Netanyahu ()

Israeli-Indian ties, which in any event were getting stronger, soared following Modi‘s victory in 2014. In a testament to the strength of the relationship, Modi became the first Indian prime minister ever to visit Israel, when he did so in July 2017. Netanyahu reciprocated with a visit to India in January 2018.

Netanyahu‘s congratulatory tweet was posted above a picture of him strolling barefoot with Modi on the Olga Beach near Haifa to see a demonstration of a mobile desalination unit.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content.