Netanyahu hiding behind immunity is a corrupt thing to do – Bennie Begin

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 1:40 am

Former MK and Likud member Bennie Begin joined the criticism on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s intention to pass a law that would prevent him from being indicted, Begin told KAN on Sunday.

Begin told KAN that "The prime minister‘s hiding behind the immunity shield as an MK – with or without passing a bill in the Knesset – is a corrupt thing to do."

"In this act, the prime minister plans to abuse his personal needs using the governmental power he has been entrusted with, and he also makes others do the same," Begin continued. "It is clear that Knesset members who support Netanyahu‘s attempt to escape the law will exercise a clear act of corruption."

MK Ze‘ev Elkin responded to Begin‘s words, saying that "I am very sorry for Begin‘s statement, because according to his words, this whole story of Knesset members‘ immunity should be annulled and every member of Knesset in every situation should be tried immediately for every investigation."

Begin‘s attack on Netanyahu follows the , who became the first Likud MK to speak out publicly against Netanyahu‘s wish to pass a bill that would make him and all lawmakers immune from criminal proceedings ahead of the premier’s planned pre-indictment hearing.

“There are others [in Likud] who are very concerned about this legislation and its significance,” Sa’ar said in an interview with Channel 12 News on Friday. “It is my responsibility to warn [the public] about this matter.”

