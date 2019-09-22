Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS):: Camarilla Pivot Signal Touches 3.41 as Investors Cirlce the Stock

It may be difficult for many investors to decide the right time to buy or sell a stock. Veteran investors may seem like they have it all figured out, and amateurs may feel like they are swimming upstream. Seasoned traders may have spent many years monitoring market ebbs and flows. Knowing when to take profits or cut losses can be a tough skill to achieve. It might be hard letting go of a well researched stock that hasn’t been performing well. Being able to exit a trade that has gone south can be a portfolio saver in the long run.

Traders may be keeping a close eye on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Looking at past price performance may help them gauge how the stock will react in the future. Keeping in mind the most recent close price of 3.79, we note that the stock has seen a move of 8.54700855 over the previous week. Looking back out over the last month, the stock has moved 18.69158879. Over the past three months, the stock has seen a change of -4.27135678. Investors may want to go back even further to see what has transpired over a longer period of time. Since the start of the calendar year, shares have changed -18.76332623. Going back a full 52 weeks, the stock has seen a change of -47.30290456 over that period of time.

Technical stock analysts are always using every possible piece of information to help make the best possible trades. A popular flexible indicator is the Ichimoku Cloud. This indicator can help portray the momentum and trend direction of a stock. Ichimoku signals can help the trader find possible entry and exit points. Checking on some recent indicator levels, we note that the Ichimoku Could Conversion Line level is 3.6087, and the Ichimoku Cloud Base Line level is 3.435. Tracking some variations, the Ichimoku Lead 1 is presently 3.12, and the Lead 2 level is 3.56.

Traders may be looking at some EMA levels on company shares. The exponential moving average can be very useful when applied correctly. They tend to work well when markets are trending. Here’s a look at some popular EMA levels for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS):

50 day EMA: 3.41543774

100 day EMA: 3.49520107

200 day EMA: 3.66520351

10 day EMA: 3.52773984

20 day EMA: 3.45482403

30 day EMA: 3.41811753

Investors tracking shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) will note that the stock has seen a change of 5.86592179% since the open. Shares recently finished the previous session at 3.79. The one month high for the stock is currently standing at 3.87. The firm currently has a market capitalization of 216468674.3.

Switching the focus to the Awesome Oscillator, we see that the present reading is 0.19648059. Traders may be watching this oscillator to help identify a change in momentum. The AO can be a useful tool when trying to understand certain price movements.

Investors may be interested in the current Bull Bear Power reading on the stock which is currently at 0.419075. Investors may also be looking at some historical volatility numbers. Volatility for the month is presently 4.40937662. Looking back for the previous week, volatility is 4.84266461.

Traders often use pivot point indicators when conducting technical stock analysis. Pivot points are commonly used to help identify trends of various time periods. Let’s check on some different one month pivot points:

Camarilla: 3.41

Classic: 3.41

Classic resistance 1: 3.71

Classic support 1: 3.21

Fibonacci: 3.41

Fibonacci support 1: 3.219

Fibonacci support 2: 3.101

Woodie: 3.405

Woodie support 1: 3.2

Woodie resistance 1: 3.7

Investors may be looking for solid stocks to add to the portfolio. Sometimes, investors may choose to go against the grain and try something that nobody else is doing. This typically comes with plenty of time and research examining those appealing stocks. Digging into the fundamentals as well as tracking technical levels can help separate the winners from the losers. Investors who are able to keep the required temperament may be able to cope with market volatility and get positioned to take advantage of any opportunity that presents itself.