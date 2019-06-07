Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:UEPS) Goes Under The Spotlight at ERP5 Number Shifts

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:UEPS) is 9317. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

When dealing with the stock market, investors may seek to make trades that will limit regret and create a sense of pride. Often times, investors may be challenged with trying to figure out the proper time to sell winners or let go of losers. Of course, nobody wants to sell a winner if it looks like there may be more profits to be had. On the other hand, nobody wants to hold on to a loser for so long that severe losses pile up. Investors often need to assess their own appetite for risk. Some may be able to stomach large swings on a daily basis. Others may not be able to take the volatility when dealing with riskier investments. Risk decisions may be made on past outcomes, and investors who have experienced previous profits and gains may be more likely to take a bigger risk in the future. Those who have only seen substantial losses may be more risk adverse in the future.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:UEPS) is 0.271190.

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:UEPS) is -0.063765.

The Earnings to Price yield of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:UEPS) is -0.614288. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:UEPS) is -0.168248.

Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. is 0.366522.

The Q.i. Value of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:UEPS) is 60.00000. The Q.i. Value is another helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The M-Score, conceived by accounting professor Messod Beneish, is a model for detecting whether a company has manipulated their earnings numbers or not. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:UEPS) has an M-Score of -3.760682. The M-Score is based on 8 different variables: Days’ sales in receivables index, Gross Margin Index, Asset Quality Index, Sales Growth Index, Depreciation Index, Sales, General and Administrative expenses Index, Leverage Index and Total Accruals to Total Assets. A score higher than -1.78 is an indicator that the company might be manipulating their numbers.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:UEPS) is 40. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:UEPS) is 46.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:UEPS). The name currently has a score of 28.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

At the time of writing, Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:UEPS) has a Piotroski F-Score of 3. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

As we move into the second half of the year, investors may be focused on portfolio performance over the first part of the year. They may be trying to put all the pieces together in order to create a solid plan that will provide sustained profits, even if market conditions deteriorate. This may involve introducing more diversity into the portfolio. One investor may evaluate a stock completely different than another. It may be important to do the necessary research on the overall industry when searching for the next big winner. As the next round of earnings reporting gets underway, investors will be watching to see which companies are positioned for growth over the foreseeable future. Investors will optimally have all their requisite boxes checked when scouting out the next portfolio moves.