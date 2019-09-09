Neogen Cp (NEOG) Indicator Spells Strong Upward Momentum

Investors have placed Neogen Cp (NEOG) shares on watch as the Aroon Up indicator has moved above 70, indicating that there is strong upward momentum building for the shares.

If Aroon-Up crosses above Aroon-Down to the upside, it signals the beginning of a potential uptrend. When the Aroon-Up line hits 100, price action is making new highs. If Aroon-Up then remains stable between 70 – 100, while Aroon-Down remains between 0 – 30, it signals confirmation of an uptrend.

The Aroon indicator was developed by Tushar Chande in 1995. Aroon is used to measure the presence and strength of trends. According to Chande, whenever the components of the Aroon indicator are in close proximity, this is a sign of market consolidation. Aroon Up measures the uptrend, and Aroon Down measures the downtrend. When Aroon Up or Aroon Down values drop below 50, this indicates loss of upward and downside momentum respectively. Values above 70 are signs of a strong trend for either component, while values that are less than 30 show that primary trend is weakening and opposing trend is picking up.

Managing the stock portfolio can be a very challenging task. To manage the portfolio successfully, it can take a lot of dedicated time, effort, and perseverance. Studying the market and being in tune with the economic landscape can help investors gain the knowledge that is needed to come out on top. Controlling emotions and consistently following a plan may be the keys to keep the investor on track. As many seasoned investors know, the stock market can be a wild ride full of many ups and downs. Being able to stay calm and focused during the rocky periods can assist the investor when making those highly important portfolio decisions.

Traders also may be narrowing in on the ATR or Average True Range indicator when reviewing technicals. At the time of writing, Neogen Cp (NEOG) has a 14-day ATR of 1.69. The average true range indicator was created by J. Welles Wilder in order to measure volatility. The ATR may assist traders with figuring out the strength of a breakout or reversal in price. It is important to note that the ATR was not designed to determine price direction or to predict future prices.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Neogen Cp (NEOG)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -22.05. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Neogen Cp (NEOG) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 116.62. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Neogen Cp (NEOG) is 23.89. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

Successful stock market traders and investors don’t usually just become that way overnight. There are often many years of experience behind those winning trades. The amount of data available to investors these days is staggering. Investors have to be able to focus on the provided information and decide which data should be followed and prioritized. Many investors will be keeping a watchful eye on the next round of company earnings reports. As companies start to report quarterly numbers, investors may be able to sift through the data and make some projections on how the stock will perform over the next few quarters.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 61.76, the 50-day is 67.61, and the 7-day is sitting at 70.79. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.