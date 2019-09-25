Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG): Stock Update on This Stock

Investors may be looking at shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) with renewed interest over the past few trading sessions. After a recent scan, the stock has been seen trading near the $66.35 level. Staying on top of the equity market can be difficult. Knowing what information is important and how to interpret that information can be the difference between a good portfolio and a great one.

Shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) currently have an average target price of 67.5. This is the consensus number using estimates given by polled analysts.

The average investor might not have the time to monitor every single movement of a certain stock. Tracking the historical performance may help provide some valuable insight on where the stock may be trending in the future. Looking back over the last 4 weeks, shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) have moved -4.48%. Over the last 5 days, the stock has seen a change of -15.8%. Looking at the last 12 week period, we note that the stock has moved 10.14%. Since the beginning of the calendar year, we note that shares have changed 16.4%. Investors will often track the current stock price relative to its 52-week high and low levels. The 52-week high is currently 89.4, and the 52-week low is resting at 52.72. When shares are trading near the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be on the lookout for a breakout.

Using ratings provided by analysts polled by Zacks Research, we note that the current average broker rating on shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) is currently 2.6. The recommendation falls on a scale between 1 and 5. A broker rating of 1 would translate into a Strong Buy. A rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. After a recent check, we can see that 1 sell-side analysts have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, based analysts polled by Zacks Research.

