Near-Term Bullish Signal Identified For Kainos Group Plc (KNOS.L) Shares

The recent price of 628.00 for shares of Kainos Group Plc (KNOS.L) has put the price level above the Balance Step, indicating a near-term bullish pattern developing. Calculated from the last five balance points, the Balance Step indicator can help determine whether a bullish or bearish trend is developing near-term.

Investors may be wondering how to tackle the markets at current levels. Many investors may feel like they have missed out on the markets getting to where they are today. It may be a case of missed trades or being too cautious, but a stellar forward thinking strategy may be just what is needed to get back on track. Studying various sectors may help provide some insight on where to go from here. Investors may become very familiar and comfortable with a certain sector, and they may be completely missing out on opportunities from other fast growing sectors. Investors may also need to take a long-term approach which may include creating a diversified portfolio that takes many different factors into consideration. With the enormous amount of uncertainty that follows the global investing world on a daily basis, it may be helpful for investors to be able to keep their emotions in check. Studying the hard data may prove to be very useful when trying to separate truth from fiction in the equity markets.

Many active investors will use technical analysis when conducting stock research. Technical analysis involves studying trends and trying to predict which trends will continue into the future. Many technical traders will rely on charts to help provide the information they desire. Some technicians will use one or two technical indicators while others will combine many different ones. There are plenty of indicators out there that can be studied. Figuring out which indicators are the most reliable can be a tricky endeavor. Traders may want to try out various combinations in order to identify the ones that seem to provide the best advantage, even if it is a small one.

Active traders may be zooming in on some additional technical indicators for share assessment. Currently, Kainos Group Plc (KNOS.L) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 44.81. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Kainos Group Plc (KNOS.L) is 32.74. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Kainos Group Plc (KNOS.L)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -29.71. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 70.89, the 7-day sits at 71.15, and the 3-day is resting at 46.12 for Kainos Group Plc (KNOS.L). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 466.30, the 50-day is 570.76, and the 7-day is resting at 630.57. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

