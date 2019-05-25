NBC‘s ‘Songland‘ Gives Assist to Aspiring Songwriters

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 1:40 pm

Beyoncé. Rihanna. Kelly Clarkson. Adele. Nicki Minaj. Keith Urban. Ariana Grande. Ciara. Luke Bryan.

What do all these artists have in common?

They’ve all performed songs written by one of the three mentors on NBC’s new songwriting competition show, “Songland.”

Every episode, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, “Pitch Perfect” actress Ester Dean, country singer Shane McAnally and a guest artist will critique and mentor five aspiring songwriters. The guest artist will then select three contestants to hit the recording studio with one of the producers — Tedder, Dean or McAnally.

Whoever wins the guest recording artist’s ear will have their song recorded and released as the performer’s next single.

Celebrity producers Ester Dean and Shane McAnally stopped by NBC’s studios to describe how “Songland” is helping aspiring songwriters reach the stars.

“Songland” premiers May 28 on NBC.

