Navient Corporation ($NASDAQ:NAVI) Weekly Performance at -0.15128593 as Investors Circle

As the next round of earnings reports come into the spotlight next quarter, investors may be deciding how to get into the best position to make the most profitable trades. Earnings reports have the ability to influence stock prices dramatically. Sometimes it can be hard to figure out which way the price will go even if the reported numbers are up to snuff. Some investors enjoy the frantic trading opportunities around earnings reports, and others will stay as far away as possible. Even if the investor isn’t planning on making any moves during earnings season, it may be wise to follow what companies are reporting. If the numbers from a certain holding come in way out of whack, it may be necessary to do some in-depth research to try and find out the reason. Investors that make sure that all the bases are covered will typically find it easier to make sense out of certain anomalies that pop up in the markets from time to time. Putting in the extra time and effort to understand the ins and outs of a particular stock may help boost the novice investor up to the next level. Every investor wants their trades to be profitable, and doing that little extra piece of homework could be just what the finance doctor ordered for staying on top of the stock market.

Technical analysts will note that the Awesome Oscillator reading is presently 0.06121824 for Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). This oscillator may fluctuate above and below a zero line and can be used to create a wide variety of trading signals.

Traders have the ability to use many different indicators when studying stocks. The Ichimoku Cloud is a highly popular indicator that helps display support and resistance. Looking at some Ichimoku levels, we note that the Ichimoku Cloud Base Line level is 13.2025. The Ichimoku Could Conversion Line reading is 13.3025. From another angle, the Ichimoku Lead 1 is presently 13.30625, and the Lead 2 level is 13.0175.

Scanning the levels on shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI), investors might be seeing how close the current price is in relation to some historical high and low prices. Looking out over the previous 3 months, we note that the high/low is 14.01/11.46. Over the past 1 month, the high/low is 13.79/12.81. Looking back over the last full-year, the high price is 14.69, and the low price sits at 8.23. For the last six months, the high was seen at 14.01, and the low was noted at

8.23.

Investors are often searching through all the numbers to help decide which stocks to purchase. Taking a closer look at shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI), we see that the stock’s latest close price was 13.2. Tracking historical price information can help investors see the bigger picture when looking at a stock. Since the beginning of the year, shares have seen a change of 49.82973893. Over the last full year, shares have moved -7.10767065. Bringing the focus in, the stock has changed 11.86440678 over the past three months, -0.22675737 over the last month, and -0.15128593 over the last week. Traders will be closely watching to see what happens to the stock price over the next couple of sessions.

Traders often use pivot point analysis to calculate proper support and resistance levels. Pivot points can be used as markers for traders to identify entry and exit positions. We can now take a look at some one month pivot points:

Fibonacci: 13.11666667

Fibonacci support 1: 12.86072667

Fibonacci support 2: 12.70260667

Woodie: 13.1575

Woodie support 1: 12.815

Woodie resistance 1: 13.485

Camarilla: 13.11666667

Classic: 13.11666667

Classic resistance 1: 13.40333333

Classic support 1: 12.73333333

Looking at the stock’s volatility, we note that the current reading is 2.4932873. High volatility may show how the stock’s value can possibly be spread out over a larger range of values. Lower volatility points to the fact that a stock tends to be steadier. Weekly stock volatility clocks in at 2.10168897 while volatility for the month comes in at 2.30664373. The current Bull Bear Power reading for the stock is -0.10906868.

The Donchian Channels indicator can be used to figure out if a market is overbought or oversold. A price breakthrough of either the upper or lower band may signal these conditions. The current reading for the 20 day lower band is 12.81. The current reading for the 20 day upper band is 13.595.

Stock market investors are typically searching for solid quality companies to help boost the portfolio. There are plenty of quality companies out there, the tricky part may be determining what constitutes as quality. Many investors look for companies that are solid sales leaders within a market that is growing. Going further, investors may be studying a company’s proven track record and gauging the competence of current management. Adding other factors such as brand recognition and prospects for steady growth, investors may eventually find a company that is worth taking the risk for future returns.