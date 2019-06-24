National Vision Holdings, Inc. (:EYE): How is This Stock Looking?

Investors may be taking a closer look at shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (:EYE). Sometimes the stock market can be frustrating, even for the most experienced investors. Even when a stock looks good and results are meeting expectations, the market may decide to shift otherwise. This may lead to feelings of uncertainty and cause some second guessing. Investors may be following historical price data to gain some further insight on where the stock has been and where it may be headed. After a recent look, the stock has been seen trading near the $31.95 mark. Looking back over the past 4 weeks, shares have moved 12.74%. Over the last 5 days, the stock has seen a change of 5.58%. Looking at the last 12 week period, we note that the stock has moved 2.27%. Since the beginning of the calendar year, we note that shares have changed 13.42%. Investors will often track the current stock price relative to its 52-week high and low levels. The 52-week high is currently 45.72, and the 52-week low is resting at 25.76. When shares are trading near the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may narrow the focus to see if there will be breakout.

On a typical market day there is no shortage of stock news. Investors are often tasked with trying to decipher which news is worth paying attention to and which isn't.

Tracking the current quarter consensus EPS estimate for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (:EYE), we have noted that the number is currently 0.21. This estimate is using 5 contributing analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the last quarter, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.33.

Analysts have set a target price on shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (:EYE). The current consensus price target is $41.57.

Sell-side analysts have the capability of providing stock ratings for companies that they cover. According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current average broker rating on shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (:EYE) is 2.11. This average rating includes analysts who have offered Sell, Buy and Hold ratings on the stock. This rating falls on a numeric scale from 1 to 5. A score of 1 would indicate a Buy recommendation, and a score of 5 would represent a Sell recommendation. Out of all the analysts offering ratings, 5 have pegged the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, based on data provided by Zacks Research.

