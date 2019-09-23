National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Sees Schaff Trend Cycle Trending Up

National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) are being monitored this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle levels have shown a consistent uptrend over the course of the past 5 trading sessions. If the levels breach the key 70 level, a market reversal will be likely, according to this signal.

The Schaff indicator, created by Doug Schaff in 2008, behaves in a way like an oscillator, identifying overbought and oversold conditions in the market. These scenarios are then used to trade price reversals. A modification of the simple overbought or oversold trade setup is the addition of the 100-period exponential moving average, which is used by institutional traders as a very powerful support-resistance tool. The Stochastics oscillator is used to add confirmation to the trade entry.

Oversold values are 0 to 20 and investors might look to buy dips in up trends when the signal line crosses up from below 20 to above 20. Overbought values are 70 to 100 and investors might look to sell rallies in downtrends when the signal line crosses down from above 80 to below 80.

When deciding how to best approach the stock market, individual investors may need to figure out what their time horizon is going to be. Short-term traders may only be looking to hold stocks for a short period in order to capitalize on fluctuations. Longer-term investors may be looking at more of a buy and hold strategy, and they may not be very concerned with the day to day shifts of a stock’s price. Accumulating as much knowledge as possible about specific stocks and the markets in general can help the investor prepare for success. Because there is no magic strategy that can be employed to guarantee profits, investors may need to evaluate multiple methods before choosing which one to pursue.

Checking on some other popular technical levels, National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 51.31. The CCI technical indicator can be employed to help figure out if a stock is entering overbought or oversold territory. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that may signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may provide an oversold signal.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 58.43, the 7-day sits at 55.95, and the 3-day is resting at 30.57 for National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 37.07.

Let’s take a further look at the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) is currently at 24.80. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

When looking back historically at the stock market, it is easy to see that there are always extended periods of upturns and downturns. The speed at which the market can shift can cause even the most experienced investors stomachs to turn. When times are good and markets are rising, it can be easy to forget that a downturn may be just around the corner. Being prepared for sudden changes can help the investor plan for the unknown as best they can. Getting caught off guard can be extremely disconcerting and lead to irrational decision making. There is rarely any substitute for extensive study and focused dedication. Investors who put in the extra time to create a backup plan may be better able to traverse the road when the market environment inevitably shifts.