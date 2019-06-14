Nanostring Tech (NSTG) Shares Tumble -10.35% For the Quarter

Nanostring Tech shares are showing negative momentum over the past 13 weeks as the stock has clocked in with losses of -10.35%. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -9.37% over the past 4-weeks, 47.46% over the past half year and 87.38% over the past full year. More recently, Nanostring Tech has moved -6.58 for the week.



Active traders are typically striving to spot winning entry and exit points for trades. Following technical indicators may help traders gain some insight on how best to do this. There are plenty of indicators that have helped traders make winning trades. Because there are so many to choose from, beginning traders may want to start by focusing on a few different combinations to start with. Professional chartists may have ultra complex charts set up to spot perfect trade entries. Others may use one or two simple indicators to aide with setting up the trade. Keeping track of all the data may be a challenge at first, but there are many platforms out there that have made the process much simpler than ever before. Setting up a winning strategy may take some time and perseverance, but taking the time to acquire the proper knowledge may mean the difference between winning and losing trades in the future.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator worth taking a look at. Nanostring Tech (NSTG) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -80.28. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

Another technical indicator that might serve as a powerful resource for measuring trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Nanostring Tech (NSTG) is noted at 18.27. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Investors may use various technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Nanostring Tech (NSTG) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -136.35. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

Investors may be tracking certain levels on shares of Nanostring Tech (NSTG). The current 50-day Moving Average is 26.50, the 200-day Moving Average is 20.89, and the 7-day is noted at 26.66. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Taking a look at other technical levels, the 3-day RSI stands at 18.50, the 7-day sits at 31.31 and the 14-day (most common) is at 41.14. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

At some point, individual investors may find themselves routinely falling prey to the lure of performance chasing. It can be highly tempting to want to be a part of a near-term stock run to the upside. Short-term investors may only be interested in these types of moves, but longer-term investors may want to be a bit more cautious. Chasing performance may end up leading the investor away from previously defined goals and the overall strategy. Investors who are committed to achieving long-term success may occasionally need to reshuffle the deck when the short-term clatter becomes too noisy.