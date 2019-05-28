Nancy Pelosi says she‘ll start working with Trump once the ‘extremely stable genius‘ starts acting more presidential

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 3:00 am

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at her weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Pelosi says the U.S. must avoid war with Iran, and she says the White House has "no business” moving toward a Middle East confrontation without approval from Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she would be happy to start working with “extremely stable genius” President Donald Trump once he starts acting more presidential.

“When the ‘extremely stable genius‘ starts acting more presidential, I‘ll be happy to work with him on infrastructure, trade and other issues,” in a tweet.

This came a day after Trump signaled he did not want to work with Democrats on an array of issues until they stopped investigating him on various matters.

.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday escalated the war of words with President Donald Trump in a tweet mocking him as an “extremely stable genius.”

“When the ‘extremely stable genius‘ starts acting more presidential, I‘ll be happy to work with him on infrastructure, trade and other issues,”

Trump has in the past referred to himself as an “extremely stable genius.”

The House Speaker was responding to a tweet quoting the president as calling her “a mess.”

This all comes a day after Trump stormed out of a meeting with Democratic leaders that was meant to focus on infrastructure.

Subsequently, Trump held a supposedly impromptu press conference to bash the array of investigations House Democrats have launched into everything from the president‘s business dealings to whether he obstructed justice amid special counsel Robert Mueller‘s probe into Russian election interference.

During the press conference, Trump signaled he did not want to work with Democrats on infrastructure or any other issues until they stop investigating him.

This also came after Pelosi accused Trump of engaging in a “cover-up” over his administration‘s various attempts to stonewall congressional investigations, and following a meeting with the Democratic caucus in which the prospect of impeaching the president was discussed.

Trump was quite perturbed by the impeachment discussions, decrying Democrats for discussing the “I-word.” {{}}