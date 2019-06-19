Mueller Water Products, Inc. ($NYSE:MWA) Awesome Oscillator Spins To 0.39432706

Investors may be combing through all the latest earnings reports and trying to make sense of all the numbers. With lots of information readily available, investors may be searching for that next batch of stocks to add to the portfolio. Finding high quality stocks may be at the top of the investor’s checklist. Once high quality stocks are spotted, the investor may be then looking for bargains among those stocks. Many investors will look for stocks that have displayed consistent earnings growth over an extended period of time. When a company drastically over performs for a quarter, investors may be quick to investigate. The same things may be done if a company severely underperforms compared to projections.

Taking a look at the Donchian Channels indicator on shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), we note that the 20 day lower band is 9.35. The 20 day upper band is 10.2. This indicator was created by Richard Donchian, and traders follow these channels to help identify potential trading signals.

There are a number of different pivot points that traders can use when conducting stock analysis. Pivot points can be useful for traders looking to establish trading entry and exit points. Focusing on some popular one month pivots, we see that the Woodie pivot is currently at 9.68625. The Woodie support 1 pivot is 9.5575, and the Woodie resistance 1 pivot is 9.8625. The Camarilla one month pivot is presently 9.68833333. The one month Classic pivot is 9.68833333 and the Classic resistance 1 is 9.86666667 while the Classic support 1 pivot is measured at 9.56166667.

Traders will take note of the 20 day Chaikin Money Flow indicator that is now at 0.12438435 for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). The value of this indicator will fluctuate between 1 and -1. Traders may be watching when the CMF crosses zero. This cross might point to a bullish or bearish price reversal depending on which way it is moving crossing the zero line.

Technical traders have many tools at their disposal when conducting stock research. One of those tools is the Exponential Moving Average or EMA. The EMA is similar to the simple moving average, but more weight is put on the newest data. Let’s look at some different EMA levels:

10 day Exponential Moving Average: 9.86370386

20 day Exponential Moving Average: 9.73791362

30 day Exponential Moving Average: 9.67638685

50 day Exponential Moving Average: 9.67341665

100 day Exponential Moving Average: 9.8120232

200 day Exponential Moving Average: 10.01400928

Tracking some stock ratings, we can see that the stock’s Moving Average Rating is currently pointing to a “Strong Buy”. Traders may be monitoring many different indicators in order to get a grasp of where the stock may be moving in the near future. Taking a look at the Oscillators rating, we note that the reading is pointing to a “Buy”.

Following trading action on shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), we see that the stock has moved -0.02 since the opening price of 10.07. So far, the stock has reached a high of 10.1 and dipped to a low of 10.02. The consensus rating on the stock is currently Buy, and today’s volume has been measured around 317997.

The Awesome Oscillator reading is currently 0.39432706. Technical traders will watch the AO especially when it crosses above or below the zero line. A move above the line may signal a bullish scenario. A move below the zero line may indicate a bearish selling opportunity. The AO may prove to be a valuable tool for many momentum traders.

Investors may be analyzing the portfolio as we continue to move closer to the end of the year. Studying first half results may assist to identify trades that panned out, and those that didn’t. Keeping tabs on pervious trade outcomes may be a good way to accurately see what actually happened. It may be necessary to dig a little deeper to try and figure out why certain trades worked, and why others did not. Many investors may feel like they have missed the boat, and they may be wondering if stocks will see increased momentum closing out the year. Attaining comprehensive knowledge of the markets may take years to truly figure out. Combining technical analysis and tracking fundamentals may help the investor see the complete picture and develop confidence for trading into the future. Being able to sift through the endless sea of information may take some perseverance and extreme focus.