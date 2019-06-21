M&T Bank Corp (MTB): Technical Watch as Shares Drop -4.33% For Quater

Shares of M&T Bank Corp (MTB) have been tilting lower over the past 13 weeks, revealing bearish momentum for the shares, as they have dipped -4.33% over the past quarter. Looking further out we note that the shares have moved -0.28% over the past 4-weeks, 15.08% over the past half year and -4.90% over the past full year. M&T Bank Corp shares have moved -0.49 over the past week.



The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator worth taking a look at. M&T Bank Corp (MTB) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -38.85. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

Another technical indicator that might serve as a powerful resource for measuring trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for M&T Bank Corp (MTB) is noted at 13.62. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Investors may use various technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, M&T Bank Corp (MTB) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -83.41. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

Investors may be tracking certain levels on shares of M&T Bank Corp (MTB). The current 50-day Moving Average is 166.01, the 200-day Moving Average is 164.04, and the 7-day is noted at 166.23. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Taking a look at other technical levels, the 3-day RSI stands at 43.24, the 7-day sits at 49.13 and the 14-day (most common) is at 50.31. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

