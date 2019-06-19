Moving Average Rating Tilts to Strong Buy For Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ($:SAND)

Investors are usually striving to find that next big stock to add to the portfolio. With markets still riding high, investors will be closely watching the numbers as companies start reporting quarterly earnings results. Investors will also be keeping an eye on key economic data over the next few weeks. Many individual investors will approach the stock market from various angles. This may include following fundamental and technical information, and it may also include following analyst projections.

The Awesome Oscillator reading is currently 0.121625 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (:SAND). Technical traders will watch the AO especially when it crosses above or below the zero line. A move above the line may signal a bullish scenario. A move below the zero line may indicate a bearish selling opportunity. The AO may prove to be a valuable tool for many momentum traders.

Traders will take note of the 20 day Chaikin Money Flow indicator that is now at -0.10995855 on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (:SAND). The value of this indicator will fluctuate between 1 and -1. Traders may be watching when the CMF crosses zero. This cross might point to a bullish or bearish price reversal depending on which way it is moving crossing the zero line.

Taking a look at the Donchian Channels indicator, we note that the 20 day lower band is 5.26. The 20 day upper band is 5.7. This indicator was created by Richard Donchian, and traders follow these channels to help identify potential trading signals.

Technical traders have many tools at their disposal when conducting stock research. One of those tools is the Exponential Moving Average or EMA. The EMA is similar to the simple moving average, but more weight is put on the newest data. Let’s look at some different EMA levels:

10 day Exponential Moving Average: 5.48903942

20 day Exponential Moving Average: 5.44988798

30 day Exponential Moving Average: 5.4142387

50 day Exponential Moving Average: 5.37145145

100 day Exponential Moving Average: 5.34156234

200 day Exponential Moving Average: 5.22975585

Following trading action on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (:SAND), we see that the stock has moved -0.02 since the opening price of 5.55. So far, the stock has reached a high of 5.555 and dipped to a low of 5.49. The consensus rating on the stock is currently Buy, and today’s volume has been measured around 339346.

There are a number of different pivot points that traders can use when conducting stock analysis. Pivot points can be useful for traders looking to establish trading entry and exit points. Focusing on some popular one month pivots, we see that the Woodie pivot is currently at 5.43. The Woodie support 1 pivot is 5.28, and the Woodie resistance 1 pivot is 5.6. The Camarilla one month pivot is presently 5.43333333. The one month Classic pivot is 5.43333333 and the Classic resistance 1 is 5.60666667 while the Classic support 1 pivot is measured at 5.28666667.

Tracking some stock ratings, we can see that the stock’s Moving Average Rating is currently pointing to a “Strong Buy”. Traders may be monitoring many different indicators in order to get a grasp of where the stock may be moving in the near future. Taking a look at the Oscillators rating, we note that the reading is pointing to a “Buy”.

Investors might be looking to sharpen the gaze and focus on recent market action. As we move into the second part of the year, everyone will be watching to see which way the stock market momentum shifts. Many believe that the bulls are still charging while others feel like the bears may be waiting in the wings. There are various schools of thought when it comes to trading stocks. Investors may have to first asses their appetite for risk in order to start creating a solid investment plan.