Moving Average Rating Pegs a Strong Buy on Shares of AAR Corp. ($NYSE:AIR)

As traders scan the equity market, they may be using Simple Moving Averages to help figure out where a stock is headed. Following some SMA levels for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), we can see that the 10 day is 32.359, the 20 day is 31.4515, and the 30 day is 31.30666667 for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Tracking some other time periods, we note that the 50 day SMA is 32.0456 , the 100 day is 32.711964 , and the 200 day SMA is currently 34.3447815.

Dedicated traders will often pay close attention to Exponential Moving Average levels. EMA study can help guide traders when gauging market strength. We can see the following EMA levels on AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR):

30 day Exponential Moving Average: 31.87134725

50 day Exponential Moving Average: 32.0496092

100 day Exponential Moving Average: 32.79004809

10 day Exponential Moving Average: 32.35498471

20 day Exponential Moving Average: 31.93451822

200 day Exponential Moving Average: 34.59130578

The HMA or Hull Moving Average for the stock is presently 32.71151852. The HMA may help with technical analysis by reducing lag and heightening responsiveness. Traders often find that following this indicator helps with reduction of noise.

Investors following AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) can see that the stock most recently closed at 33.05

Past 3 months: -1.8699911

One year change: -30.41464955

Year-to-date: -11.46223889

Past week: 9.87038883

Past month: -1.78253119

Scanning through some ratings, we note that the current Oscillator Rating on the stock is a “Neutral”. The Moving Average Rating is sitting at a “Strong Buy”. Traders may use these signals in conjunction with other indicators in order to set up the chart for future trading success.

Technical traders focusing on Donchian Channels will note that the 20 period lower band reading is currently 29.84. The 20 period upper band reading is 33.78. Donchian Channels can be used to gauge the volatility of a market. This is a banded indicator akin to Bollinger Bands.

Putting a closer focus on shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), we see that since the opening price of 32.69, the stock has moved 0.36. Tracking shares, we note that the consensus stock rating is Buy. Volume today clocks in around 76954. Over the course of the current session, the stock has topped out at 33.08 and seen a low price of 32.62.

