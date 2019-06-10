Moving Average Rating Pegs a Buy on Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. ($NYSE:SXC)

Stock market investing can indeed tug on an individual’s emotional strings. When the market becomes tumultuous, investors may be tempted to act impulsively, or they may freeze and not act at all. Being prepared for various scenarios may help the investor better deal with the market when the time comes. Staying disciplined with portfolio rebalancing and asset allocation may be a big help for the individual investor. Investors who constantly try to outguess the market and chase winners may eventually find themselves swimming upstream. Staying the course and keeping a logical perspective may assist the investor with making the tricky portfolio decisions when necessary.

Traders checking the pulse on shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) will note that since the opening price of 7.64, the stock has moved 0.095. During the session, the stock has hit a low of 7.64 and reached a high of 7.845. Volume on the day is around 345473.

Dedicated traders will often pay close attention to Exponential Moving Average levels. EMA study can help guide traders when gauging market strength. We can see the following EMA levels on the stock:

30 day Exponential Moving Average: 7.69418209

50 day Exponential Moving Average: 7.86046567

100 day Exponential Moving Average: 8.22823791

10 day Exponential Moving Average: 7.58454582

20 day Exponential Moving Average: 7.61899438

200 day Exponential Moving Average: 8.788205

The HMA or Hull Moving Average for the stock is presently 7.59485185. The HMA may help with technical analysis by reducing lag and heightening responsiveness. Traders often find that following this indicator helps with reduction of noise.

As traders scan the equity market, they may be using Simple Moving Averages to help figure out where a stock is headed. Following some SMA levels, we can see that the 10 day is 7.569, the 20 day is 7.56325, and the 30 day is 7.6695. Tracking some other time periods, we note that the 50 day SMA is 7.888102 , the 100 day is 8.28501 , and the 200 day SMA is currently 9.06333.

Scanning through some ratings, we note that the current Oscillator Rating on the stock is a “Buy”. The Moving Average Rating is sitting at a “Buy”. Traders may use these signals in conjunction with other indicators in order to set up the chart for future trading success.

Investors following SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) can see that the stock most recently closed at 7.735

Past 3 months: -12.35827664

One year change: -43.65889213

Year-to-date: -9.59064327

Past week: 5.3133515

Past month: -5.73170732

Traders following Donchian Channels can see that the 20 day upper band is 7.92 and the 20 day lower band is 7.29. These channels are used by technicians to help spot possible breakouts, and they may also be used to confirm a defined trend.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has drawn the attention of traders as the price has moved 1.30975769% since the open. The prior session close was noted at 7.735. Looking back over the last month, we note that the stock’s high point was seen at 8.3701.

Many individuals may have a tough time trying to figure out what actually drives financial markets. There are plenty of investing strategies and trading systems that individuals can use when trying to navigate the stock market. Sudden stock market moves can be mysterious, especially if the move goes against what professionals are expecting. When traders are just starting out, major market shifts can have the ability to wreak havoc if they are unprepared. Nobody wants to be on the losing end of a trade, but the reality is that it can happen at any time. Being prepared for the unknown isn’t easy, but it may be a good way to help ease the burden when markets get choppy.