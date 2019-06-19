Moving Average Rating is Strong Buy for Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Investors may be looking for solid stocks to add to the portfolio. Sometimes, investors may choose to go against the grain and try something that nobody else is doing. This typically comes with plenty of time and research examining those appealing stocks. Digging into the fundamentals as well as tracking technical levels can help separate the winners from the losers. Investors who are able to keep the required temperament may be able to cope with market volatility and get positioned to take advantage of any opportunity that presents itself.

There are a number of different pivot points that traders can use when conducting stock analysis. Pivot points can be useful for traders looking to establish trading entry and exit points. Focusing on some popular one month pivots on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), we see that the Woodie pivot is currently at 4.1625. The Woodie support 1 pivot is 3.915, and the Woodie resistance 1 pivot is 4.305. The Camarilla one month pivot is presently 4.17333333. The one month Classic pivot is 4.17333333 and the Classic resistance 1 is 4.32666667 while the Classic support 1 pivot is measured at 3.93666667.

Tracking some stock ratings, we can see that the stock’s Moving Average Rating is currently pointing to a “Strong Buy”. Traders may be monitoring many different indicators in order to get a grasp of where the stock may be moving in the near future. Taking a look at the Oscillators rating, we note that the reading is pointing to a “Buy”.

Following trading action on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), we see that the stock has moved 0.08 since the opening price of 4.57. So far, the stock has reached a high of 4.68 and dipped to a low of 4.54. The consensus rating on the stock is currently Buy, and today’s volume has been measured around 269118.

Technical traders have many tools at their disposal when conducting stock research. One of those tools is the Exponential Moving Average or EMA. The EMA is similar to the simple moving average, but more weight is put on the newest data. Let’s look at some different EMA levels:

10 day Exponential Moving Average: 4.34150174

20 day Exponential Moving Average: 4.28949319

30 day Exponential Moving Average: 4.30992635

50 day Exponential Moving Average: 4.39452986

100 day Exponential Moving Average: 4.53316683

200 day Exponential Moving Average: 4.69712265

Taking a look at the Donchian Channels indicator, we note that the 20 day lower band is 4.02. The 20 day upper band is 4.68. This indicator was created by Richard Donchian, and traders follow these channels to help identify potential trading signals.

Traders will take note of the 20 day Chaikin Money Flow indicator that is now at 0.12321274. The value of this indicator will fluctuate between 1 and -1. Traders may be watching when the CMF crosses zero. This cross might point to a bullish or bearish price reversal depending on which way it is moving crossing the zero line.

The Awesome Oscillator reading is currently 0.09461618 for Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Technical traders will watch the AO especially when it crosses above or below the zero line. A move above the line may signal a bullish scenario. A move below the zero line may indicate a bearish selling opportunity. The AO may prove to be a valuable tool for many momentum traders.

