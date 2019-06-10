Moving Average Rating is Buy for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (:GNR)

As any seasoned investor knows, markets can move up or down in the blink of an eye. Investors who attempt to beat the market without creating a plan may find themselves grasping at straws down the line. Building a plan that included the right level of risk may be different for every individual. Managing risk and staying on top of the stock portfolio can help investors ride out the storm when it eventually rolls in. Anybody who manages their own portfolio knows that it can be extremely challenging at times. Finding a consistent process that works when markets become volatile can be a big help to the investor. Controlling emotions and conducting the necessary research can help the investor make the difficult decisions when they crop up.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (:GNR) has drawn the attention of traders as the price has moved -0.16106765% since the open. The prior session close was noted at 43.39. Looking back over the last month, we note that the stock’s high point was seen at 45.07.

Dedicated traders will often pay close attention to Exponential Moving Average levels. EMA study can help guide traders when gauging market strength. We can see the following EMA levels on the stock:

30 day Exponential Moving Average: 43.34160567

50 day Exponential Moving Average: 43.85270055

100 day Exponential Moving Average: 44.62359667

10 day Exponential Moving Average: 43.04185389

20 day Exponential Moving Average: 43.11156586

200 day Exponential Moving Average: 45.15333957

The HMA or Hull Moving Average for the stock is presently 43.35659963. The HMA may help with technical analysis by reducing lag and heightening responsiveness. Traders often find that following this indicator helps with reduction of noise.

As traders scan the equity market, they may be using Simple Moving Averages to help figure out where a stock is headed. Following some SMA levels, we can see that the 10 day is 42.88599, the 20 day is 42.912645, and the 30 day is 43.23742333. Tracking some other time periods, we note that the 50 day SMA is 43.847256 , the 100 day is 45.428711 , and the 200 day SMA is currently 45.3456785.

Scanning through some ratings, we note that the current Oscillator Rating on the stock is a “Sell”. The Moving Average Rating is sitting at a “Buy”. Traders may use these signals in conjunction with other indicators in order to set up the chart for future trading success.

Investors following SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (:GNR) can see that the stock most recently closed at 43.39

Past 3 months: -3.21796367

One year change: -16.4613015

Year-to-date: 5.21338506

Past week: 1.92623914

Past month: -3.1256977

Traders following Donchian Channels can see that the 20 day upper band is 43.56 and the 20 day lower band is 42.05. These channels are used by technicians to help spot possible breakouts, and they may also be used to confirm a defined trend.

Traders checking the pulse on shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (:GNR) will note that since the opening price of 43.46, the stock has moved -0.07. During the session, the stock has hit a low of 43.375 and reached a high of 43.53. Volume on the day is around 94444.

Investors may be trying to gauge the current business cycle phase and how that could potentially impact the portfolio. Business cycles can be one way to analyze portfolio performance. Early on in the cycle, profits tend to grow rapidly, sales tend to improve, and activity rebounds. In the middle of a cycle, growth may be peaking, strong credit growth may still be seen, and policy may swing neutral. Toward the later stages, growth may be moderate, earnings may come under pressure, and credit may tighten. Heading into a period of recession, credit may completely dry up, profits may decline sharply, and there may be policy easing. Investors will often have to adjust portfolio holdings that reflect the current state of a business cycle.