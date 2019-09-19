Mount Ridley Mines Limited (MRD.AX): Watching the MFI on the Charts

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (MRD.AX) shares have sparked the interest of some chartists as the Money Flow Index has dropped below 30, potentially heading for key 20 levels. The Money Flow Index is an indicator that utilizes the volume and volatility of an asset to determine the buying or selling pressure of an asset. The indicator was developed by Avrum Soudack and Gene Quong as a volume-weighted variation of the RSI.

The Money Flow Index is calibrated from 0 to 100, and creates a money flow ratio (Positive Money Flow to Negative Money Flow) over a time period. This money flow ratio is what is pushed into an RSI formula to create a momentum indicator. Being a momentum indicator, the Money Flow Index (MFI) is capable evaluating overbought and oversold market conditions, using values of 70-80 and above for overbought conditions and 20 and below for oversold situations.

With most major indexes showing strength, it is safe to assume that many investors may have their heads in the clouds. With many stocks frequently hitting new milestone highs, investors may be scrambling to make sure that they aren’t missing out on possible returns. Maybe some stocks have been doing well, but others not in the portfolio have been doing much better. There is rarely any substitute for hard work and dedication. Investors may get complacent with stocks that they are familiar with. Branching out into uncharted waters may help broaden the horizon and start the gears grinding for new trading ideas. Traders and investors will no doubt be closely monitoring the markets as we move into the second half of the year. It remains to be seen whether optimism or pessimism will rule going in to the next round of quarterly earnings reporting.

Investors may be trying to get an edge by following some additional technical levels for Mount Ridley Mines Limited (MRD.AX). In terms of Moving Averages, the 50-day is 0.00, the 200-day is at 0.00, and the 7-day is 0.00. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help block out the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (MRD.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at 0.00. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (MRD.AX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 0.00. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Mount Ridley Mines Limited (MRD.AX) is sitting at 0.35. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 44.81, the 7-day stands at 40.64, and the 3-day is sitting at 33.78.

Investors may be trying to decide if the current market environment remains bullish. It can be extremely difficult to decide when to sell, especially when data seems positive and most signs are pointing higher. Jumping in to buy stocks on a pullback may seem like a good idea, but following specific sectors may become increasingly more important. Following long-term trends may help the investor see the bigger picture of what has been going on with a specific stock or sector. Deciding to sell a winner after a big run can be tempting, but knowing the underlying causes for the run may help identify if there may indeed be more room for gains. Avoiding common investing pitfalls may take many years to master, but it may end up determining long-term success.