Mount Gibson Iron Ltd (MGX.AX) Price Drops Below Balance Step

Mount Gibson Iron Ltd (MGX.AX) shares are on close watch heading into the middle of the week as the price has moved below the Balance Step indicator, revealing a potential near-term bearish trend. The Balance Step formula is based on near-term moving averages to predict which direction a trend is heading.

Investors have the option to employ a wide variety technical indicators when conducting stock research – and we will take a look at a few more here. At the time of writing, Mount Gibson Iron Ltd (MGX.AX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -100.85. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Mount Gibson Iron Ltd (MGX.AX) is 20.32. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Mount Gibson Iron Ltd (MGX.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -77.67. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 43.77, the 7-day sits at 38.41, and the 3-day is resting at 21.19 for Mount Gibson Iron Ltd (MGX.AX). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 0.86, the 50-day is 0.77, and the 7-day is resting at 0.76. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

