Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI): Shares Nearing 52-Week High

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has recently been spotted approaching 52-week highs. Investors may be following how the stock price reacts as it nears this level. At the time of writing, company shares had recently hit 178.60. At this level, shares are noted trading -2.02% away from the 52-week high mark. Investors will be curious to see if the stock can maintain momentum after breaking the 52-week high or if the level is merely breached and there is a pullback. Traders and investors might have to make the decision whether to lock in current profits, or hold on for a further push higher.

Investors may be trying to decide if the current market environment remains bullish. It can be extremely difficult to decide when to sell, especially when data seems positive and most signs are pointing higher. Jumping in to buy stocks on a pullback may seem like a good idea, but following specific sectors may become increasingly more important. Following long-term trends may help the investor see the bigger picture of what has been going on with a specific stock or sector. Deciding to sell a winner after a big run can be tempting, but knowing the underlying causes for the run may help identify if there may indeed be more room for gains. Avoiding common investing pitfalls may take many years to master, but it may end up determining long-term success.

With the stock nearing 52-week highs, investors may be trying to project the price action over the next few months. Taking a look back at some historical performance numbers for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI), we can see that shares are 0.14% over the last week. For the last month, company shares are 5.01%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed 13.80%. Watching recent volatility levels, we can see that shares have been recorded at 1.30% for the week, and 1.63% for the last month. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has performed 55.25%. Over the past full-year, shares have performed 40.03%.

Investors may also be paying close attention to some simple moving average indicators on shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). The moving average uses the sum of all of the previous closing prices over a certain time period and divides the result by the number of prices used in the calculation. Many investors will opt to use multiple time periods when examining moving averages. Recently, company shares have been recorded trading 1.47% away from the 20-day moving average. Pushing out to the 50-day, we can see that shares are currently trading 4.09% off of that number. Zooming out to the 200-day moving average, shares have been trading 23.27% away from that value.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares currently have a consensus recommendation of 2.00. This rating uses a scale from 1 to 5. A recommendation of 1 or 2 would represent a consensus Buy. A rating of 4 or 5 would indicate a consensus Sell. A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. Investors often follow the opinions of sell-side analysts offering target prices on the stock. The consensus target price for the stock is presently $175.39.

The stock currently has a beta value of 0.56. Beta can be useful to gauge stock price volatility in relation to the broader market. A beta of 1 may show that the stock price moves with the market. A beta under 1 might indicate that the stock is less volatile than the market. A beta over 1 indicates that the stock price is more volatile than the market in theory.

Investors constantly have to weigh risk against reward when trying to extract profits and maximum value from the stock market. Making educated investment decisions typically requires dedication, rational thinking, and self-control. Once the individual investor starts developing good habits, they can start to eliminate the bad ones that may be costing them enormous amounts of hard earned money. Everybody is prone to make mistakes at some point, and being able to realize what contributed to the mistake can help with corrective actions. Repeating the same mistakes over and over again in the stock market will most likely lead the investor down the wrong path.