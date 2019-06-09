Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (MON.V) Shares Tumble -8.33% For the Week

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (MON.V) have been trending lower over the past five bars, revealing bearish momentum for the shares, as they ran -8.33% for the week. Looking further out we note that the shares have moved -50.00% over the past 4-weeks, -77.08% over the past half year and -67.65% over the past full year.

Stock analysis typically falls under the two main categories of fundamental and technical. Fundamental analysis involves diving into company financials. Fundamental analysts study how the company is performing in order to determine whether or not the stock is ready to run. With this type of analysis, investors will be looking at balance sheet strength and gauging how much money the company is giving back to shareholders. After crunching all the numbers, investors can use the information to calculate ratios to help determine if the company is properly valued and worth adding to the portfolio. Technical analysis relies on charting historical stock prices in order to define trends and patterns. The buying and selling of stocks using only technical analysis typically removes any concern for how the company is fairing or even what it actually does. Some indicators that technical analysts use can be super simple and others can be highly complex. Many investors will attempt to study both technicals and fundamentals with the goal of gaining greater knowledge of where the stock has been, and where it might be going.

Traders may be narrowing in on the ATR or Average True Range indicator when reviewing technicals. At the time of writing, Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (MON.V) has a 14-day ATR of 0.01. The average true range indicator was created by J. Welles Wilder in order to measure volatility. The ATR may assist traders with figuring out the strength of a breakout or reversal in price. It is important to note that the ATR was not designed to determine price direction or to predict future prices.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (MON.V)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -100.00. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 0.21, the 50-day is 0.09, and the 7-day is sitting at 0.06. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (MON.V) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -76.98. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (MON.V) is 21.45. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

