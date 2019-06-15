Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Holding Above Moving Averages

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) are hovering above their moving averages, indicating a postitive uptrend for the firm. When examining stocks, investors might be doing top down research. Top down analysis begins with looking at certain macro-economic factors. This may involve focusing in on the bigger picture and going all the way down to specific stocks. Starting at the top, investors may check on the global economic environment, overall market trends, and sector trends. Investors may choose to start doing research the other way around. This may involve first looking at the fundamentals for particular stocks in order to gauge the strength from a company standpoint. Many investors will scope out all the different investing aspects as to not leave any information uncovered.

Recent Performance

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)‘s stock was 25.21%. 14.27% over the last quarter, and 10.23% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Monro, Inc. stock was -3.95% off of the high and 10.43% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -4.06% (High), 49.97%, (Low).

In order to tell which way a stock is trending, the stock’s share price should be compared to its moving average. The stock will be uptrending if it is being traded above its moving averages and downtrending if it is being traded below. The stock stands 4.14% away from its 50-day simple moving average and 13.10% away from the 200-day average. The price currently stands at $86.08.

RSI

The RSI (Relative Strength Index), an indicator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close-to-close movements is 54.69 for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Returns & Recommendation



The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 2.70 on this stock. This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The Street has a $74.80 target price on the shares for the next 12-18 months.

