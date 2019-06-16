Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) Ducks Under The Trend Line

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) shares have experienced a recent steady downtrend, causing some concern for shareholders.

In order to gauge which way a stock is trending, you must compare a stock’s share price to its moving average. Uptrending stocks trade above their moving averages, while downtrending stocks trade below.

Moving Average

It is important to consider the moving averages of a downtrending security. We see here that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) is -1.02% away from the 20-Day Simple Moving Average. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of -8.93% from current levels.

Further back, their 200-Day Simple Moving Average is -10.38% difference from today’s price. Currently, the stock is -22.56% from its 50-Day High and 3.68% from the 50-day low.

RSI and Recommendations

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s RSI is 38.82. Based on the stock’s volatility for the week, which is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given stock and represents average daily high/low percentage range of 1.89% and month of 1.97%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus 2.00 recommendation on the stock.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s performance this year to date is 5.22%. The stock has performed 0.99% over the last seven days, -3.09% over the last thirty, and -19.00% over the last three months. Over the last six months, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s stock has been -4.34% and -25.77% for the year.