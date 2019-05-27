Monmouth Poll: Majority Says Mueller Should Testify

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 4:40 am

Seventy-three percent of Americans say special counsel Robert Mueller should appear before Congress to testify about his investigation, a new reveals.

Twenty percent say he should not appear before Congress.

Here are the highlights from the poll results released Wednesday:

67% say former White House counsel Don McGahn should testify before Congress. (The poll was taken before he refused to appear for a scheduled House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday).

20% say he should not testify.

69% say Congress should get a full version of the Mueller report along with supporting documents.

21% say Congress should only have access to the redacted version.

52% say Congress should move on to other issues now that the Mueller probe has been concluded, compared to 41% who say Congress should look into concerns related to that investigation.

40% approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing as president, compared to 52% who disapprove.

39% say Trump should be impeached, compared to 56% who say he should not.

37% say Trump should be re-elected, while 60% say it is time to have someone else in office.

The poll conducted May 16-20, surveyed 802 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.