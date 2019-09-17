Momentum Focus: Stock On Top of Chikou Ionic Brands Corp (IONKF)

Taking a look at recent stock price action on shares of Ionic Brands Corp (IONKF), we have noted that shares are now trading on top of the Chikou line. Traders might be tracking future action to gauge possible upward momentum if the price remains above the signal.

Looking at the current landscape of the equity market, investors may be doing some bargain hunting for stocks to add to the portfolio. Many sharp investors will welcome temporary market dips which may provide plenty of buying opportunities. Being prepared for these types of opportunities can help the investor make quick decisions in the midst of a downturn. As we move closer to the close of the year, investors will be closely watching the next round of company earnings reports. Even if the individual investor chooses to trade conservatively during earnings, they can still do the necessary research and have stocks lined up to purchase when the time is right.

Checking on current RSI levels on shares of Ionic Brands Corp (IONKF), the 14-day RSI is currently standing at 35.46, the 7-day is at 30.85, and the 3-day is resting at 20.06. Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a frequently used technical analysis tool. RSI helps measure changes in price movement of a specific equity. RSI is a momentum oscillator that moves in a range from 0 to 100. RSI is generally used to interpret whether a stock is overbought or oversold. As a general rule, an RSI over 70 may indicate an overbought situation. On the other end of the spectrum, a reading under 30 may indicate an oversold situation.

Interested traders may be keeping an eye on the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Ionic Brands Corp (IONKF)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -99.11. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Ionic Brands Corp (IONKF) is 21.21. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Ionic Brands Corp (IONKF) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -205.60. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

Most people highly dislike losing. This is no different for individuals trading the stock market. Successful traders tend to be highly adept at managing risk and creating detailed trading plans. Consistently beating the market is no easy task. Many traders and investors will spend countless hours trying to figure it all out. Some people will continue to do their homework and put in the required time and effort. Others may burn out hot and fast wondering what happened. Markets can be cruel, and being prepared for various scenarios can help the trader better manage the trading seas when markets become rocky.