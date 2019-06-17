Moelis (MC): Bollinger Bands Signal Update as Pivot Turns at $33.03

Studying the short-term chart on shares of Moelis (MC), we have noted that the current 20-Day Bollinger Bands signal is presently reading Hold. This indicator may be used to assist with identifying oversold and overbought conditions. The signal direction is currently Bearish. Following another signal, we note that the 10-day moving average Hilo channel reading is currently Hold. This indicator calculates the moving average based on highs/lows rather than the closing price. The direction of this signal has been spotted as reading Bearish.

Stock market knowledge can be highly powerful. Successful investors are often highly knowledgeable and have put in the appropriate amount of time to become this way. Proper stock market knowledge may take a long time to acquire. Investors may spend countless hours trying to get an edge, and they may still feel like they are swimming upstream. Preparation and common sense can be highly important when trying to stay on top of the equity market. These days, there is no shortage of information for investors to get their hands on. The challenge then becomes how best to use the information at hand in order to develop knowledge that will help drive profits higher.

Investors may be tracking the average range on shares of Moelis (MC). The stock currently has a 9 day average range of 0.85. This a moving average of trading ranges over a 9 day time frame. With this value, higher numbers tend to occur at market bottoms while lower values may be spotted during extended sideways periods. Looking at the 9 day relative strength reading, we can see that the value is currently 44.82%. This technical momentum indicator compares the size of recent gains to recent losses helping to identify possible overbought and oversold conditions.

Shifting gears, we see that the opinion signal for the current session is 56% Sell for Moelis. Investors may also be watching the strength and direction of the opinion signals. The opinion direction is presently Strengthening. This is a measurement over the last three trading sessions that gives an indication of whether the latest recent price movement is following the signal. A Buy or Sell signal with a “Strongest” direction indicates that the signal is gaining strength. The opinion strength signal is presently reading Average. This is a longer-term measure verse the historical strength.

Moelis (MC) currently has a standard deviation of -1.15. Standard deviation is defined as a measure of the dispersion from the mean in regards to a data set. When dealing with financial instruments, the standard deviation is applied to the annual rate of return to help measure the volatility of a particular investment. Watching the standard deviation may help investors see if a stock is primed for a major move. The stock’s current pivot is 33.03. The pivot point is typically used as a trend indicator. The pivot is the average of the close, low, and high of the prior trading period.

Moelis (MC)) currently has a 6 month MA of 39.41. Investors may use moving averages for different reasons. Some may use the moving average as a primary trading tool, while others may use it as a back-up. Investors may be watching when the stock price crosses a certain moving average and then closes on the other side. These moving average crossovers may be used to help identify momentum shifts, or possible entry/exit points. A cross below a certain moving average may signal the beginning of a downward move. On the other end, a cross above a moving average may indicatet a possible uptrend. Investors may be focused on multiple time periods when studying moving averages. Zooming out a bit further, we have noted that the 9 month moving average is currently 41.6.

