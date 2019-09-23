Mod Resources Limited (MOD.L) Average True Range Trending Higher

Mod Resources Limited (MOD.L) shares have seen the Average True Range climb higher over the past 10 sessions, indicating strong momentum potential and increased volatility. At the time of writing Mod Resources Limited’s 14-day ATR stands at 0.52.

Technical traders may be following indicators to help spot possible entry and exit points. The two main types of indicators are lagging and leading. The leading indicator precedes stock price movements which can be used as a predictor. Lagging indicators may be used as confirmation as they follow price action. Lagging indicators may be highly useful when the market is trending, and leading indicators may be the strongest when the market is moving sideways. Indicators that stay within a certain range are referred to as oscillators. These common indicators are usually monitored for trading signals when the reading gets close to a specific level.

Now we’ll take a look at how the fundamentals are stacking up for Mod Resources Limited (MOD.L). Fundamental analysis takes into consideration market, industry and stock conditions to help determine if the shares are correctly valued.

Mod Resources Limited currently has a yearly EPS of 22.25. This number is derived from the total net income divided by shares outstanding. In other words, EPS reveals how profitable a company is on a share owner basis.

Another indicator we can look at to determine the profitability of the company is the Price to Earnings ratio, or P/E ratio. Mod Resources Limited (MOD.L) has a current P/E ratio of 23.346. This ratio reveals what the market is willing to pay for a given stock based on the firm’s current earnings. It’s a useful tool for helping determine if the stock is fairly price, overvalued or undervalued. The formula to arrive at a P/E ratio is simply dividing the market value price per share by earnings per share.

A higher P/E ratio is typically indicative of positive future earnings growth and performance. A company with a lower P/E ratio might encourage investors to do some additional homework to see why the current performance and earnings expectations are lower than their peers.

Another key indicator that can help investors determine if a stock might be a quality investment is the Return on Equity or ROE. Mod Resources Limited (MOD.L) currently has Return on Equity of 23.346. ROE is a ratio that measures profits generated from the investments received from shareholders. In other words, the ratio reveals how effective the firm is at turning shareholder investment into company profits.

A company with high ROE typically reflects well on management and how well a company is run at a high level. A firm with a lower ROE might encourage potential investors to dig further to see why profits aren’t being generated from shareholder money.

Another ratio we can look at is the Return on Invested Capital or more commonly referred to as ROIC. Mod Resources Limited (MOD.L) has a current ROIC of 22.25. ROIC is calculated by dividing Net Income – Dividends by Total Capital Invested. Similar to ROE, ROIC measures how effectively company management is using invested capital to generate company income. A high ROIC number typically reflects positively on company management while a low number typically reflects the opposite.

Turning to Return on Assets or ROA, Mod Resources Limited (MOD.L) has a current ROA of -0.50. This is a profitability ratio that measures net income generated from total company assets during a given period.

This ratio reveals how quick a company can turn it’s assets into profits. In other words, the ratio provides insight into the profitability of a firm’s assets. The ratio is calculated by dividing total net income by the average total assets. A higher ROA compared to peers in the same industry, would suggest that company management is able to effectively generate profits from their assets.

Similar to the other ratios, a lower number might raise red flags about management’s ability when compared to other companies in a similar sector.

Traders using technical analysis typically believe that all the needed information to trade a specific stock can be spotted in the charts. These traders are generally taking a shorter-term view when studying the market. Technical analysts are usually striving to spot the directional trend of a stock. Trends may be noted as upward, downward, or sideways. Many technicians will rely heavily on support and resistance levels in order to make informed decisions when buying and selling equities. These traders are also closely watching volume levels to help gauge activity. Traders are constantly searching for patterns in the charts. There are many different identifiable patterns that traders can look for. Some of these include head and shoulders, triangles, and double tops/bottoms.

