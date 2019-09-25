Mobile Telesystems (MBT) Shares Climb Above Balance Step

Mobile Telesystems (MBT) shares are on close watch heading into the week as the price has moved above the Balance Step indicator, revealing a potential near-term bullish uptrend. The Balance Step formula is based on near-term moving averages to predict which direction a trend is heading.

When it comes to equity investing, being too confident may be just as detrimental as not being confident enough. Many investors may think they are making all the right moves when the markets are riding high. This may be the case, but sometimes it might be good fortune. Finding confidence to make trades in down market environments may make the difference between a good portfolio and a great portfolio. It can also be quite easy to confuse skill with a long-term bull market. Many bad decisions may still get rewarded when the market keeps heading higher. On the other end of the spectrum, having too much self-doubt may leave an investor with way too many what ifs. Managing confidence in the markets may play a pivotal role when making tough investing decisions. Finding that perfect balance between the needed gusto and the correct amount of caution may help ease the burden moving forward in the equity market.

When it comes to trading stocks, even veteran investors are prone to making mistakes. Investors will often get bombarded with stock tips touting the next breakout star. Following these tips without fully looking into the situation can wind up being a huge mistake. If even one person knows about the next big stock, chances are many other people already do as well. Getting in too late on a stock that has already made a move can leave investors wondering what went wrong. Taking the time to properly research any stock investment may be a good way to eliminate costly impulse buys. Just because a stock has been running hot doesn’t mean it will continue to go higher in the future.

Investors may be taking a look at some additional technical numbers on shares of Mobile Telesystems (MBT) in order to get a fuller picture. The 14-day RSI is currently spotted at 51.97, the 7-day is at 45.54, and the 3-day is sitting at 19.91. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

In terms of CCI levels, Mobile Telesystems (MBT) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -6.11. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The 14-day ADX is 24.51. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A level under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Investors may be studying other technical indicators like the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Mobile Telesystems (MBT)’s Williams %R presently stands at -72.97. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation. Looking at some moving average levels on shares of Mobile Telesystems (MBT), the 200-day is at 8.02, the 50-day is 8.10, and the 7-day is sitting at 8.33. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Stock market investing can be a wild ride. Following the market on a daily basis can be exiting, but it may also bring out strong emotions especially when hard earned money is on the line. Making impulsive stock picks based on day to day market fluctuations can cause second guessing and a lot of future portfolio damage. Investors who are able to create a specific plan and stick to that plan may find themselves in a much better position when the market becomes highly volatile. It can be very challenging to maintain discipline and focus with so much information being released every day. Highly publicized stocks can be a tempting choice as they tend to garner the most attention by media outlets and the investing community. Filtering through the endless sea of data can be exhausting, and investor’s who are able to see through the trees are typically better prepared to make those tough portfolio decisions.