Mmj Phytotech Limited (MMJ.AX) SMI Pointing to Potential Moves

Investors are delving into the details on shares of Mmj Phytotech Limited (MMJ.AX). The share price has climbed the ladder moving past the Stochtastic Momentum Index of +40, indicating possible overbought territory.

The Stochastic Momentum Index, or SMI, is a more refined version of the original stochastic oscillator, employing a wider range of values and having a higher sensitivity to closing prices. The Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI) indicator was developed by William Blau and is based on the Stochastic indicator. The Stochastic oscillator is calculated using the close price relative to the high low trading range, whereas the Stochastic Momentum Index indicator is calculated using the close price relative to the midpoint of the high low trading range. The most common method of using SMI is to look for buy trades when the SMI falls under -40 and then rises back above through -40. Sell trades are looked for when the SMI rises above +40 and then falls back below +40.

Successful stock market traders generally have a keen ability to cut losses short and let winners run. This may sound easy, but novice traders have the tendency to actually extend losses and fail to secure profits. New stock market traders may encounter a few different scenarios when starting out. They may make a few early trades that prove to be big winners, or they may get taken to the cleaner right out of the gate. When a trader experiences big wins from the start, this may create an inflated sense of confidence. On the flip side, a string of early losses can be so discouraging that the trader throws in the towel without really even getting into the game.

When undertaking stock analysis, investors and traders may choose to view multiple technical levels. Mmj Phytotech Limited (MMJ.AX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 124.72. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Mmj Phytotech Limited (MMJ.AX) is 13.71. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Mmj Phytotech Limited (MMJ.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -20.00. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 59.70, the 7-day sits at 69.66, and the 3-day is resting at 85.67. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 0.26, the 50-day is 0.23, and the 7-day is resting at 0.24. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

