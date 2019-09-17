MMC Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MMCCORP) Has Cash Flow Growth of 0.62013: Is it Enough?

MMC Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MMCCORP) has seen year over year cash flow change of 0.62013. This is calculated as the one year percentage growth of the firm’s cash flow from operations from their publicly filed statement of cash flows. Cash reserves are an important element for an investor to consider when analyzing a stock. A continued reduction in cash flow could spell trouble for a firm while on the other hand solid continued cash flow growth should translate into stock growth.

Often times, the stock market will be affected by political, social, or economic events. The result may be end up to be positive or negative. It is wise to remember that market fluctuations can happen at any time for many various reasons. Sometimes it may not be evident of why the market moved until long after the scene has played out. Making investment decisions in a turbulent climate may be extremely tricky. At some point, investors may find themselves on the wrong end of a trade. Staying vigilant in the markets may help investors bounce back after a temporary defeat. Investors who stay the course and stay with an investment plan may be able to better handle the ups and downs of daily market movements. Repeatedly trying to find the tops or bottoms is not an easy task. Even the most seasoned investors may not be able to successfully time the market.

MMC Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MMCCORP) of the Electricity sector closed the recent session at 1.080000 with a market value of $788095.



Taking look at some key returns data we can note the following:

MMC Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MMCCORP) has Return on Invested Capital of 0.043019, with a 5-year average of 0.031723 and an ROIC quality score of 3.068153. Why is ROIC important to potential investors? It’s one of the most fundamental metrics in determining the value of a firm’s shares. It helps potential investors determine if the company is using it’s invested capital to return profits.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.053411 for MMC Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MMCCORP). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. MMC Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MMCCORP)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at 2.918247.

Investors may be taking a closer look at holdings and trying to decide which way the stock market will lean in the second half of the year. Maybe there are some surprising winners, and the decision needs to be made to either sell for a profit or hold on for further potential gains. Maybe there are some losers that are being held onto with the hope of a rebound. Sometimes investors may get too emotionally attached to certain stocks. Keeping unbiased focus on the market may help provide the portfolio with an added boost. Nobody knows for sure what will transpire over the next few quarters. As earnings reports flow in, investors will be monitoring which companies provide the biggest surprises.

Near-Term Growth Drilldown

Now we’ll take a look at some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at 0.62013 for MMC Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MMCCORP). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at 0.37060 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at 0.32751 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at 0.22125. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is 0.79943 and lastly sales growth was 0.02216.

In looking at some Debt ratios, MMC Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MMCCORP) has a debt to equity ratio of 1.41644 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 0.089603. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 12.75092. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. MMC Corporation Berhad’s ND to MV current stands at 3.332751. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Some dedicated market watchers will preach the old adage, nothing ventured nothing gained. Some may adhere to the slow and steady mindset. The correct play for one investor may not be the same for another. Some may choose to be fully invested while others may keep some cash on the sidelines. Active stock market investors may have to find that perfect balance between being too risky or playing it too safe. If the market keeps charging higher in the second half of the year, investors may have to decide whether to take profits, or let it ride.

50/200 Simple Moving Average Cross

MMC Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MMCCORP) has a 1.07463 50/200 day moving average cross value. Cross SMA 50/200 (SMA = Simple Moving Average) and is calculated as follows:

Cross SMA 50/200 = 50 day moving average / 200day moving average. If the Cross SMA 50/200 value is greater than 1, it tell us that the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average (golden cross), indicating an upward moving share price.

On the other hand if the Cross SMA 50/200 value is less than 1, this shows that the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average (a death cross), and tells us that share prices has fallen recently and may continue to do so.

Investors may be searching high and low in the market to find some bargain stocks to add to the portfolio. Finding those great stocks at cheap prices may take a lot of research and dedication. Many investors will opt to compare stocks in the same industry. This may be a good way to help determine which ones are poised to stand out above the rest. As we move into the second half of the year, all eyes will be watching the major economic reports. If the data continues to impress, the stock market may continue to cruise along without many hiccups. Careful investors will no doubt be combing through specific company data to make sure the fundamentals are in line as well. Following company fundamentals and stock technicals may help create a wider frame of reference to work with.