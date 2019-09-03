Mirvac Group (MGR.AX) Showing Positive Momentum in the Technicals

Mirvac Group (MGR.AX) shares opened the last session at $3.17, touching a high of $3.195 and a low of $3.14 , yielding a change of 0.010. The latest reading places the stock above the Ichimoku cloud which indicates positive momentum and a potential buy signal.

Investors may be trying to decide if stocks will make new highs before the year is out, and whether or not the bull market will celebrate its 9th anniversary next year. The tricky part is prognosticating the short term picture. Investors may not be comfortable enough to go all in, but they may not want to get bearish given the solid economic backdrop. Will there be a big breakout given the strength of earnings and economic growth? Will investors just become numb to the headlines and decide to focus on the positive economic picture? It is always wise to remember that the market can have a correction at any time for any reason. If the political landscape gets even more dysfunctional, then it may be enough of a driver to spur a correction.

The Ichimoku Cloud was originally called the ‘Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.’ Where Ichimoku means ‘one glance,’Kinko ‘balance’ and Hyo ‘chart.’ Thus the full translation could best be described as ‘one glance balanced chart.’ Originally developed by Goichi Hosada pre WWII, a newspaper journalist (published in 1969) who wanted to develop an Uber-indicator that could provide the trader with various levels of support/resistance, entry/exit points, direction of the trend, and strength of the signal.

The most basic theory of this indicator is that if the price is above the cloud, the overall trend is bullish while below the cloud is bearish, and in the cloud is non-biased or unclear. Lastly, when the price is above the cloud, then the top of the cloud will act as a general support level, and when price is below, the cloud base will act as resistance. But remember the cloud has thickness, and thus resistance does as well, which by making these thicker reduces the risk of a false breakout.

Another popular tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 2.77, and the 50-day is 3.21.

The 14-day ADX for Mirvac Group (MGR.AX) is currently at 8.48. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend. Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 49.99, the 7-day stands at 52.94, and the 3-day is sitting at 64.84. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

Investors might have been ready to throw in the towel as the rally stalled recently. However, the panic subsided and growth-hungry investors came searching for their favorite stocks in the wreckage. Keeping things in perspective, the economy seems good, and so does earnings growth. Investors may be wondering where the money will be flowing in the second half of the year. Many people may assume healthcare and tech would be the easy targets, primarily because that’s where the earnings growth is. Industrials and staples are no slouches for growth either, but they may be well fully-valued for their growth. Traders will most likely be honing their strategies that they created, trying to beat the market over the next couple of months.

At the time of writing, Mirvac Group (MGR.AX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 45.90. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Mirvac Group (MGR.AX)’s Williams %R presently stands at -23.08. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.