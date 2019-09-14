Metlife Inc (MET.IX) Relative Index Reading Trending Higher

Drilling into the technicals for Metlife Inc (MET.IX), we have noticed that the Relative Momentum Indicator, or RMI, has been trending higher over the past week. Traders will be actively monitoring current levels as the shares potentially close in on overbought territory.

Similar to RSI, the RMI indicator moves in the range of 0 to 100; and the same as with RSI, the relative Momentum Index’s values above 70 and below 30 are considered as an indication of overbought and oversold conditions. Since RMI readings above 50 are considered as bullish and RMI readings below 50 are considered as bearish, some traders may choose to generate signals on the crossovers of the RMI and 50 center line: sell when RMI decline below 50 and buy when RMI advances above 50.

Successful traders often craft disciplined strategies when dealing with the stock market. These strategies can range from very simple to very complex. Following a specific strategy might help keep emotions on the sidelines when trouble comes. Conducting the proper analysis before things get out of hand can help ease the burden of market turmoil because the preparation has already started. The road to becoming a good trader may be long and winding. Keeping tabs on all the macro and micro economic happenings may seem like an impossible task. Focusing on the important elements can help keep the trader directed down the right path. There is obviously a lot to be learned by studying the markets, and there are rarely any shortcuts that can be taken to lasting success in the stock market.

Taking a deeper look into some additional technical indicators, after a recent scan we note that Metlife Inc (MET.IX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 136.94. Dedicated investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Metlife Inc (MET.IX) is 23.47. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Metlife Inc (MET.IX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -7.27. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 63.50, the 7-day sits at 79.24, and the 3-day is resting at 93.02 for Metlife Inc (MET.IX). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 45.62, the 50-day is 47.56, and the 7-day is resting at 47.18. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Investors have a wide range of tools at their disposal when undertaking stock research. Many investors will opt to use a combination of technical and fundamental analysis. Staying on top of the stock market is no easy task. Knowing what information is important and how to interpret that information can be the difference between substantial profits and big losses. Investors are commonly trying to find a way to achieve long lasting success in the stock market. Many investors will experience temporary success that may give them false confidence down the road. Digging into the details and learning as much as possible about how markets work can be a huge help to the investor.