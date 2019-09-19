Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB)’s MFI Reading Under The Lens

The Money Flow Indicator for Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) has touched above 60 and has found a place on investor’s radar as it potentially nears the key 70 mark. The MFI indicator is an oscillator which ranges between fixed values of 0 and 100 and as with most oscillators divergences form a major part of trading with the MFI indicator. Traders look for divergence between the indicator and the price action. If the price trends higher and the MFI trends lower (or vice versa), a reversal may be imminent. Market tops tend to occur when the MFI is above 70 or 80. Market bottoms tend to occur when the MFI is below 20.

Investors should however be wary of trading these levels blindly. As the warning goes, an overbought market can remain overbought for an extended period. Strong trends can present a problem for these classic overbought and oversold levels. The MFI can become overbought, and prices can simply continue higher when the uptrend is strong. Conversely, the MFI can become oversold, and prices can simply continue lower when the downtrend persists. Like the RSI, this indicator is best used in conjunction with another indicator as confirmation.

Investors might be shifting their focus trying to gauge the next big stock market move. Some may be contemplating recent action, and it remains to be seen if the momentum will push the market higher, or if a pullback is in the cards. Investors may have to make a decision whether to take a conservative stance, or put the pedal to the metal. Investors may also be closely tracking the underperformers and over performers, especially in the hot sectors. Studying specific sectors may provide some insight on which stocks are primed for a breakout. Comparing stocks within the same industry or sector may also help discover which ones are more likely to outperform over the next few quarters.

Investors might be interested in taking a closer look at additional stock technical levels. After a recent check, Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) has a 14-day ATR of 8.52. The average true range indicator was created by J. Welles Wilder in order to measure volatility. The ATR may help traders to determine the strength of a breakout or reversal in price. It is important to mention that the ATR was not designed to calculate price direction or to predict future prices.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) is sitting at 21.77. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 65.91, the 7-day stands at 80.00, and the 3-day is sitting at 94.15. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB)’s Williams %R presently stands at -12.31. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Taking a closer look from a technical standpoint, Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 167.64. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

Individuals may have the tendency to make irrational investing decisions based on certain biases rather than focusing on market fundamentals. They might purchase a certain stock when the price is surging higher or when the entire stock market is in an upswing. This behavior is typically driven by the fear of missing out on possible profits that they think that everybody else is making. When the market continues to rise, they may believe that they need to get in quick before missing out completely. On the other side, investors may be too quick to sell a certain stock when it is been moving to the downside. They may be scared of further losses and the fear of uncertainty may creep in and cause unnecessary selling.